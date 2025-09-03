Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
retirement planning
Your EPF won’t save you? CA says India’s middle-class retirement math doesn’t add up

Your EPF won’t save you? CA says India’s middle-class retirement math doesn’t add up

According to Goel’s “real math,” a person earning ₹15 lakh per annum would need to save 60–70% of their income to retire securely—far beyond the standard 15% financial advisors recommend.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025 6:34 AM IST
Your EPF won’t save you? CA says India’s middle-class retirement math doesn’t add up Without a mindset shift, she warns, retirement may mean working until death—or relying on children.

Most Indians banking on EPF and mutual funds for retirement are chasing a mirage, warns CA and finance educator Meenal Goel, who dismantles the nation’s most trusted retirement strategies in a sobering LinkedIn post.

“EPF gives you 8.15% returns. But with inflation at 6–7%, that’s a real return of just 1–2%,” Goel writes, adding that skyrocketing medical inflation—currently at 14%—makes these numbers dangerously inadequate. She labels this the “EPF illusion,” cautioning that future payouts hinge on a shrinking contributor base amid declining fertility and rising automation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mutual funds, touted as the go-to wealth builder, fare no better in Goel’s analysis. The popular belief that a ₹10,000 monthly SIP will yield ₹3 crore in 30 years overlooks inflation. “₹3 crore today will feel like ₹75 lakhs then,” she notes. “To sustain a middle-class lifestyle, you’ll need ₹15–20 crore.” She points out that while mutual funds may have returned ~12% historically, individual investors typically earned just 6–8% due to poor timing and hidden costs.

According to Goel’s “real math,” a person earning ₹15 lakh per annum would need to save 60–70% of their income to retire securely—far beyond the standard 15% financial advisors recommend.

She contrasts today’s challenges with previous generations, who relied on joint families and lower costs. In contrast, today’s Indians face steep property EMIs, nuclear family setups, and soaring healthcare bills—with little to no fallback.

Advertisement

Her solution? Diversify aggressively. “Your house is your real pension,” she says, arguing that real estate in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities has consistently beaten inflation. She advocates for continuous income through skills, consulting, rentals, or side businesses—plus robust healthcare planning.

In her stark conclusion, Goel states, “India’s financial industry sells American retirement dreams to people earning Indian salaries.” Without a mindset shift, she warns, retirement may mean working until death—or relying on children.

 

Published on: Sep 3, 2025 6:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today