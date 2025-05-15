You’ve hit Rs 10 crore and opted for FIRE — now what? Why many Indians are struggling to spend their wealth

India’s top earners and early retirees are waking up to a strange, unsettling realisation: they’ve saved more money than they may ever need — but aren’t sure how to spend it meaningfully. Inspired by the bestselling book Die With Zero by Bill Perkins, a new wave of financially independent individuals are questioning the very purpose of wealth accumulation. The book challenges the save-till-you-drop mindset, especially prevalent in Indian households, where generations are taught to stockpile savings for future security—often at the cost of present joy.

But with no broad-based social security or medicare, and average retirements beginning at 58, many Indians find their healthiest, most mobile years slipping by without truly enjoying the fruits of their financial planning.

In a post on a social media platform, a user wrote that after reading Die With Zero by Bill Perkins, she was struck by a thought that rarely gets asked in financial circles: have we saved too much — and now don’t know how to spend meaningfully?

She wrote that the book urges people to optimize for experiences rather than just wealth accumulation. This hit home, especially in an Indian context where saving for security and family legacy often trumps personal fulfillment.

With retirement typically starting at 58 and health concerns creeping in early, the window to enjoy life is narrow. If you've already achieved financial freedom—like Rs 10 crore at 40 — what's stopping you from living fully, right now?

Talking about the latest trends, Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance, said the question of whether we save too much and fail to spend meaningfully is a profound one, particularly in the context of the Indian mindset where wealth accumulation is often prioritized over spending for personal experiences. Bill Perkins' "Die With Zero" offers a compelling perspective, challenging the conventional wisdom that saving more should always be the goal.

His argument is that accumulating wealth at the expense of living fully in the present leads to missed opportunities for creating meaningful memories, particularly during the years when health and freedom allow for adventures and experiences.

Importance of Lifestyle - Based Financial Planning

Life’s goal isn’t just to build wealth by 60 and die rich at 80 - it’s to create wealth with peace of mind and live happily beyond 80. Focus on purposeful wealth - building (invest wisely, diversify), ensure financial stability (emergency funds, insurance), and prioritize health, relationships, and passions. Save for retirement and stay engaged mentally and socially. Wealth is a tool for a fulfilling, joyful life.

In the Indian context, where social security or extensive retirement benefits are lacking, it's crucial to balance saving for the future with living for the present. Financial planning should be personalized, not merely focused on accumulating wealth for the sake of future security. A lifestyle - based financial plan takes into account not just financial goals, but also personal values and aspirations.

Lifestyle - based financial planning emphasizes aligning financial decisions with one's desired life experiences. For instance, if you're living a simple, low - expense life with ₹10 crore saved and minimal dependents, you might find yourself asking whether you've saved too much in comparison to your future needs. Here, the real question becomes: How do your savings enhance your life now and, in the future, beyond just securing financial security?

The Role of Financial Personality:

Your financial personality plays a significant role in how you approach spending and saving. Some individuals naturally lean toward saving excessively, driven by fear or the desire for security, while others may prioritize experiences and personal growth over wealth accumulation. Many a time, your family history and your generation profile have a lot of impact on your decision-making. Understanding your own financial personality can help in identifying whether you're under- experiencing life due to an overemphasis on saving. If you're not enjoying your wealth now, it could be time to rethink your financial approach, aligning it with your life goals and values.

As per the article from 1 Finance on Why Lifestyle - Based Financial Planning Matters, it’s clear that focusing only on financial security can lead to an imbalanced life. Financial decisions should be made not only to secure future comfort but also to enhance present living. Having wealth but not using it for experiences can lead to regret later, especially as health may deteriorate with age, limiting opportunities for enjoyment.

Conscious Spending for Better Experiences:

The concept of conscious spending becomes particularly relevant when you find yourself questioning how to spend meaningfully. For example, while you can afford a luxury item like a ₹80 lakh BMW, it may not bring joy if you hate driving. Instead of indulging in aspirational purchases, spending on experiences that enrich your life and align with your values, such as travel, hobbies, or giving back to society, can be far more rewarding.

This approach echoes a key philosophy in financial personality management - where individuals are encouraged to engage in holistic financial planning that considers both their material and experiential needs.

After Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE)?

Before diving into FIRE, let's first talk about life expectancy. In India, the average life expectancy is officially recorded at around 72 - 75 years, but when accounting for skewed data, the true figure is closer to 80 - 85 years. If you're in your mid - 40s and maintain good health, the possibility of living well into your 90s - and even reaching 100 - is certainly within reach. With this in mind, it’s essential to plan financially for 35 to 40 years post - retirement to ensure long - term financial health.

Once financial independence (FIRE) is achieved, many individuals face a crossroads: What now? Without the structure and purpose that work provides, it can be challenging to figure out how to best utilize both time and wealth. This is where mindful planning becomes crucial. Financial planners often advise focusing on personal growth, hobbies, relationships, and giving back to society. The question of "Now what?" frequently sparks a deeper exploration of life’s meaning beyond just financial milestones.

Ultimately, the key lies in finding the balance between financial security and the freedom to enjoy life - not merely by accumulating wealth, but by spending intentionally on experiences and things that truly add value to your life.