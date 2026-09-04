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8.50% FD interest sounds attractive. But how much will senior citizens actually earn after tax?

8.50% FD interest sounds attractive. But how much will senior citizens actually earn after tax?

An 8.50% FD rate may look attractive to senior citizens seeking regular, relatively low-risk income, but the headline rate is not the same as the post-tax return. With FD interest taxable, retirees need to assess how much of the interest they will actually retain after accounting for tax.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 6:05 AM IST
8.50% FD interest sounds attractive. But how much will senior citizens actually earn after tax?Tax is only one factor retirees should consider before choosing an FD. The bank offering the rate, deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules and applicable deposit insurance limits also matter.

An FD offering 8.50% interest can look attractive for senior citizens looking for relatively low-risk income. But the rate advertised by a bank is not necessarily the return that will ultimately remain in an investor’s hands. For retirees, taxation can make a significant difference to the actual interest income earned from a fixed deposit. Senior citizens currently have access to FD rates of up to 8.50%, with some small finance banks offering the highest rates.

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Top 20 Senior Citizen FD Rates

Senior citizens can currently get FD interest rates of up to 8.50%, with small finance banks dominating the top slots. Equitas, ESAF and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer the highest rate, though only for specific tenures. Other small finance banks such as Jana, Ujjivan, Shivalik and Utkarsh offer rates of 8.25%-8.30%. Among larger private banks, DCB Bank offers up to 8%, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.95%.

Rank Bank Highest FD rate Tenure for highest rate
1 Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50% 3 years 1 day
2 ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.50% 800 days
3 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.50% 5 years
4 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30% Above 2 years to 3 years
5 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30% 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months
6 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.25% 23 months 1 day to 27 months
7 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25% 666 days
8 DCB Bank 8.00% 24–25, 34–35 or 60–61 months
9 Bandhan Bank 7.95% 2 years to less than 3 years
10 AU Small Finance Bank 7.90% 30 months 1 day to 36 months
11 IndusInd Bank 7.75% 2 years to 3 years
12 YES Bank 7.75% 18 months 1 day to
13 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75% 18 months 1 day to 2 years
14 RBL Bank 7.70% 18 months to 3 years
15 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.70% 567 days
16 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.55% 888 days
17 City Union Bank 7.50% 555 days
18 Karnataka Bank 7.40% 555 days
19 CSB Bank 7.35% 18 months
20 DBS Bank 7.35% 376–400 days

Rates as of September 2, 2026. Source: Paisabazaar.com.

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FD interest is taxable

Private, public sector and foreign banks are also offering competitive rates to elderly depositors. The rates cited were updated on August 26, 2026, and apply to deposits below ₹3 crore. However, retirees should compare not just the headline rate but also the deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules, bank’s financial strength and applicable deposit insurance before investing.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, applicable from April 1, 2026, interest earned on fixed deposits remains taxable. Section 92 generally treats such interest as “Income from other sources”.

This means an 8.50% FD does not translate into an 8.50% post-tax return for every senior citizen. The final tax impact will depend on the individual’s total income and the applicable tax regime.

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For example, a senior citizen investing a substantial amount in an FD may earn interest well above the applicable deduction threshold. In such a case, the investor needs to account for the tax payable on the interest rather than simply considering the bank’s quoted FD rate.

₹50,000 deduction for senior citizens

There is, however, a tax benefit available to senior citizens. Under Section 153, they can claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 on eligible deposit interest, subject to the applicable conditions.

Importantly, this ₹50,000 benefit is a deduction and not an exemption. Therefore, it does not mean that FD interest up to ₹50,000 automatically becomes completely tax-free. Investors need to consider how the deduction interacts with their overall taxable income.

Senior Citizen FD Rates

Bank category Senior citizen FD rates Deposit limit Rates updated
Small Finance Banks Up to 8.50% Below ₹3 crore August 26, 2026
Private Sector Banks Competitive rates Below ₹3 crore August 26, 2026
Public Sector Banks Competitive rates Below ₹3 crore August 26, 2026
Foreign Banks Competitive rates Below ₹3 crore August 26, 2026

Source: Paisabazaar.com; rates as of August 26, 2026.

TDS is not the final tax

Senior citizens should also distinguish between tax deducted at source (TDS) and their final tax liability.

For specified deposit interest, banks generally deduct TDS at 10% once the applicable threshold is crossed. For senior citizens, the threshold is ₹1 lakh.

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However, TDS is only a tax deduction made by the bank; it is not necessarily the final amount of tax that the investor owes. The actual liability depends on the person’s total income and applicable tax regime.

Look beyond the 8.50% rate

Tax is only one factor retirees should consider before choosing an FD. The bank offering the rate, deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules and applicable deposit insurance limits also matter.

For senior citizens dependent on interest income, the right FD is therefore not necessarily the one with the highest advertised rate. The more important question is: how much income will the deposit generate after tax, and does it fit the retiree’s liquidity and income needs?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 6:05 AM IST
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