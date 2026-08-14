8th Pay Commission: 18-month deadline ends in May 2027 — what happens next?

The 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted on November 3, 2025, with the government giving it 18 months to complete its work. The mandate therefore runs until May 2027.

The Centre has not announced any separate or earlier deadline for the Commission to submit its recommendations. A recent Parliament response by the Finance Ministry said the Commission would make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution and confirmed that it had not yet submitted its recommendations.

The government has also clarified that the Commission is not required to provide regular progress updates to the Centre. The panel has autonomy to determine its procedures in accordance with its Terms of Reference.

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Government’s on 8th Pay Commission report

In its latest Lok Sabha reply, the government reiterated that the 8th Pay Commission has 18 months from its constitution to submit its recommendations. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on August 10 that the Commission “will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution” and confirmed that it has not yet submitted its report.

Since the Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, the 18-month timeline runs until May 2027. The government has not confirmed any earlier submission date.

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The Commission may submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised earlier, but this does not indicate that its final report will come ahead of schedule. The government has also not announced the effective date of the recommendations.

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For now, May 2027 remains the only official timeline for submission of the Commission’s recommendations.

What is the Commission doing now?

The Commission is currently in its consultation and assessment stage, holding discussions with employee organisations, trade unions, pensioner bodies and other stakeholders.

The consultation process is intended to allow different groups to present their concerns and recommendations before the panel begins finalising its proposals. Meetings are being held across states and Union Territories, with consultations scheduled in cities including Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

No final decision has yet been announced on the fitment factor, minimum basic salary, revised pay structure, allowances or pension revision.

What happens after the report is submitted?

Once the Commission completes its consultations and assessment, it will prepare its recommendations and submit them to the Central government.

Submission of the report, however, does not automatically mean that the recommended pay revisions will immediately come into effect. The government will first examine the Commission's recommendations and take a decision on their implementation.\

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The Centre could accept the recommendations, modify them or consider them along with other fiscal and administrative factors before announcing the final changes. The eventual implementation process would therefore be a separate step after the Commission's report.

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What could change for employees and pensioners?

The Commission's Terms of Reference cover a broad range of issues, including pay scales, dearness allowance, other allowances, pension and family pension, and service-related conditions.

The fitment factor is among the most closely watched issues. The 6th Pay Commission had a fitment factor of 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission used 2.57. However, the 8th Pay Commission has not announced any fitment factor yet.

For now, May 2027 is the key timeline to watch. Until the Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a final decision, claims about a specific salary hike or confirmed implementation date remain speculative.

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