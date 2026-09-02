Axis Bank revises FD rates for NRIs: Comparing NRI fixed deposits vs NRI fixed deposits plus

For regular NRI Fixed Deposits, deposits below ₹3 crore earn 6.25% for tenures from one year to less than 15 months. The rate rises to 6.45% for 15 months to less than 18 months, and 6.50% for tenures of 18 months to less than two years and longer tenures up to 10 years.

For deposits of ₹3 crore to less than ₹5 crore, the rates are lower at 6.15% across all listed tenures.

For larger deposits, the rates vary by tenure and deposit size. Deposits of ₹5 crore to less than ₹25 crore earn 6.40% for one year to less than 15 months, while the rate is 6.30% for 18 months to less than two years and 6.20% for tenures of two years and above.

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For deposits of ₹25 crore and above, rates range from 6.35% to 6.50%, depending on the deposit size and maturity period.

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What is NRI Fixed Deposit Plus?

Axis Bank’s NRI Fixed Deposit Plus is available for NRE deposits of ₹3 crore and above. The key difference is that premature withdrawal is not permitted.

In return for locking in the money for the selected tenure, depositors can earn higher interest rates on several maturity periods.

For deposits between ₹3 crore and less than ₹5 crore, the rate is 6.35% across the listed tenures.

Deposits of ₹5 crore to less than ₹25 crore earn 6.60% for one year to less than 15 months and 6.50% for 18 months to less than two years. For two years and longer, the rate is 6.40%.

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For deposits of ₹25 crore and above, the highest rate is 6.70% for tenures from one year to less than 15 months. The rate is 6.60% for 15 months to less than 18 months and 6.55% for 18 months to 10 years.

Axis Bank NRE FD rates from August 26, 2026

Maturity period NRI FD ( NRI FD ₹3 crore– NRI FD Plus ₹3 crore– NRI FD Plus ₹5 crore– NRI FD Plus ₹25 crore & above 1 year–1 year 10 days 6.25% 6.15% 6.35% 6.60% 6.70% 1 year 11 days– 6.25% 6.15% 6.35% 6.60% 6.70% 13 months– 6.25% 6.15% 6.35% 6.60% 6.70% 15 months– 6.45% 6.15% 6.35% 6.60% 6.60% 18 months– 6.50% 6.15% 6.35% 6.50% 6.55% 2 years– 6.50% 6.15% 6.35% 6.40% 6.55% 3 years– 6.50% 6.15% 6.35% 6.40% 6.55% 5 years–10 years 6.50% 6.15% 6.35% 6.40% 6.55%

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Which NRI FD should investors choose?

The key trade-off between the two products is liquidity versus returns. The regular NRI Fixed Deposit allows premature withdrawal, while NRI Fixed Deposit Plus does not.

For eligible NRIs with ₹3 crore or more who are confident that they will not need the funds before maturity, the Plus variant offers higher rates on several deposit sizes and tenures.

However, those who may need access to their money during the deposit period may prefer the regular NRI Fixed Deposit, even where its interest rate is lower.

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For both products, the applicable rate depends on the deposit amount and maturity period, making the choice of tenure important for maximising returns.