Axis Bank UPI update: You can now set separate limits for P2P, domestic and international payments

What are the three UPI payment categories?

The new feature allows customers to set personalised limits across three categories:

Person-to-Person (P2P): Payments made to another individual, such as sending money to family or friends.

Domestic Merchant: UPI payments made to merchants within India, including payments at shops, restaurants and online businesses.

International Merchant: UPI payments made to eligible merchants outside India.

This means customers can decide how much they are comfortable transacting under each category instead of relying on a single broad UPI transaction limit.

How can Axis Bank customers set UPI limits?

Customers can access the feature through the Axis Mobile Banking App.

The pathway is:

Quick Links → Safety Centre → UPI Module → Control Centre

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From there, customers can view their existing UPI limits and modify the thresholds according to their preferences.

Any changes to the limits require secure authentication through MPIN and OTP verification. Axis Bank said customers will also receive real-time confirmation through in-app notifications and SMS alerts.

Will the limit apply across different UPI apps?

One of the key features is that the limits configured through the Axis Mobile Banking App apply across all UPI applications linked to the customer's Axis Bank account.

This provides customers with a single control point rather than requiring them to manage payment limits separately on different UPI apps.

For example, if a customer uses multiple UPI applications linked to the same Axis Bank account, the transaction limits set through the bank's app will apply across that UPI ecosystem.

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Why is this useful?

UPI has become a major part of everyday payments, but the convenience of instant transactions also means that customers may want greater control over how much can be paid through different channels.

The new feature allows users to align their UPI limits with their own spending patterns. A customer, for instance, may want a higher limit for routine merchant payments but a lower threshold for person-to-person transfers.

The facility can also provide an additional layer of protection against unauthorised or accidental high-value transactions. By setting lower personalised limits, customers can restrict the potential value of transactions made through their account.

Axis Bank said the initiative is part of its broader Safe Banking proposition, which aims to combine customer-controlled safeguards with the convenience of digital payments.

The bank has also introduced an International Travel Declaration feature for eligible credit card customers, allowing them to declare overseas travel plans in advance so that genuine international transactions can be assessed with additional context and avoidable payment declines can potentially be reduced.