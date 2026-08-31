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Bank loans are growing faster than deposits: What it means for your FD and loan rates

Bank loans are growing faster than deposits: What it means for your FD and loan rates

Indian bank loans are growing faster than deposits, putting pressure on lenders to attract and retain funds even as liquidity conditions improve. For customers, the trend could limit sharp cuts in FD rates, while the outlook for loan rates will depend on banks’ funding costs and sustained credit demand.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:59 PM IST
Bank loans are growing faster than deposits: What it means for your FD and loan ratesBanking-system liquidity has improved significantly, exceeding ₹3.5 lakh crore, which has temporarily reduced the need for some certificate of deposit borrowings.

Bank credit in India is growing faster than deposits, putting funding mobilisation at the centre of lenders’ strategies and potentially limiting the scope for further cuts in deposit rates. According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the gap between credit demand and deposit growth remains a key concern for banks even as overall liquidity conditions improve.

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Ind-Ra said system credit growth strengthened to 18.3% year-on-year in June 2026, supported by robust borrowing from the services and industrial sectors. Services credit grew 21.4%, while industrial credit expanded 19.2%. Retail lending also remained strong, growing 15.8% year-on-year.

The stronger demand for loans has not been matched by deposits. As of July 31, 2026, system deposits grew 15.4% year-on-year, compared with 19.1% growth in advances. This left the banking system’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) at 80.3%.

What does this mean for FD rates?

For depositors, the key implication is that banks may have limited room to aggressively reduce deposit rates, despite the ongoing easing cycle.

Ind-Ra said elevated LDR levels mean liability mobilisation will remain a key strategic focus for banks. This, in turn, would constrain the scope for significant deposit rate reductions. In other words, banks still need to attract and retain deposits to support continued loan growth.

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The ratings agency has also raised its FY27 deposit growth forecast to 13.6%, from 11.4% earlier, partly taking into account expected inflows into FCNR(B) deposits. It expects FCNR(B) inflows and related measures to add deposits equivalent to around 2.5%-3% of aggregate system deposits. However, Ind-Ra describes this as a temporary respite rather than a lasting solution to funding pressures.

Key indicator Latest figure What it means
Bank credit growth 18.3% YoY Loan demand remains strong
Deposit growth 15.4% YoY Deposits are growing slower than loans
Advances growth 19.1% YoY Credit continues to outpace funding
Loan-to-deposit ratio 80.3% Banks remain focused on mobilising deposits
FY27 credit growth forecast 15% Up from the earlier 13% forecast
FY27 deposit growth forecast 13.6% Up from 11.4% earlier
FCNR(B) deposit boost 2.5%-3% Expected to provide temporary funding relief
System liquidity Over ₹3.5 trillion Funding conditions have improved
Services credit growth 21.4% YoY Services remain a major driver of credit demand
Retail credit growth 15.8% YoY Retail borrowing remains resilient

Source: India Ratings and Research

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What about loan rates?

For borrowers, strong credit demand means banks continue to face funding requirements even though system liquidity has improved. Ind-Ra expects FY27 credit growth at 15%, up from its earlier forecast of 13%, reflecting stronger advances to corporates and NBFCs.

The report does not provide a specific forecast for retail loan rates. However, the continued gap between credit and deposit growth means banks are likely to remain focused on securing funding, while elevated LDRs could keep pressure on their funding costs.

At the same time, banking-system liquidity has improved significantly, exceeding ₹3.5 trillion, which has temporarily reduced the need for some certificate of deposit borrowings. Yet Ind-Ra expects banks to remain active in the CD market because the credit-deposit gap continues to create incremental funding needs.

For consumers, the broader message is that deposit rates may not fall sharply from here, while the outlook for loan rates will depend on how funding costs, liquidity and credit demand evolve. Banks are benefiting from better liquidity, but strong loan demand means their need for stable deposits remains high.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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