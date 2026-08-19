Beyond basic property price: What's the real math of buying a second home

The first thing to look at is not just the price of the property but the total amount of money needed to buy it. This includes things like stamp duty, registration fees, broker fees work on the inside of the house deposits for maintenance and any costs for repairs that might be needed right away.

Sudhir A Patel, who is the Director at Shyam Group, said, "Buying a home is not just about looking at the price of the property and your budget. Investors should really add up all the costs involved in buying the property like stamp duty, registration, broker fees work on the inside deposits for maintenance and any other costs for repairs that might come up quickly."

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He also said that buyers should compare the property with homes in the same area and see if the price makes sense based on the existing facilities, the lifestyle options and what might happen in the future with development in that area.

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Look at the income, not just the rent

For people who want to get money from renting the property the amount of rent they get each month does not tell the whole story. Investors should look at the rent they get in a year and compare that to the total cost of the property to find out the rental yield.

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Then they should think about times when the property might be empty the costs of repairs the cost of managing the property and taxes. A property that gives a little rent but is always full of renters could be better than a cheaper property that stays empty for a long time.

Look past short-term increases in value

The increase in value of the property should also be checked against the basics of the location. Things like roads how easy it is to get around places where people work and steady demand from people who want to live there can affect how much the property is worth in the long run.

Of just looking at how much the price goes up quickly investors should check if the place can keep getting more valuable over a longer time.

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Check how the extra payment affects your money

For people who are using a loan to buy the home the extra payment each month can really affect how much money they have each month. Vijay Raundal, who is the Director at Teerth Realties said, "For people who are using a loan to buy a property the first thing they should look at is not the price of the property but how the extra payment affects their monthly money."

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He added that investors should look at the amount of the loan the interest rate how long they will take to pay it and how big their down payment is. They should also make sure they have money left for other things they need to pay for. This is especially important because the money from rent might not be the same every month.

Compare the rent with the costs of owning

The money they expect to get from renting the property should be compared with the costs like maintenance, property tax, insurance, repairs, broker fees and possible times when the property is not rented.

This helps to see how money they will actually make. Then they can look at similar properties in the same area to see if the price they are paying is fair.

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Think about selling

A second home is usually something you keep for a long time, so the chances of selling it later are also important. Things like where the property's how easy it is to get to, the way the property is set up the history of the developer and new projects that are coming up can all affect future demand.

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Investors should choose areas where real people want to live not places where people think the value will go up.

In the end, the best second home investment is one where the numbers still make sense even if the price doesn't go up a lot in the future.