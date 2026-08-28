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Beyond traditional gifts: Here are 5 smart financial alternatives for your sister this Rakhi 

Beyond traditional gifts: Here are 5 smart financial alternatives for your sister this Rakhi 

Over time, the concept of gifting has evolved beyond classic tokens like clothes or sweets to encompass thoughtful options such as financial investments, insurance, or skill development aimed at providing true, long-term security and independence.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Beyond traditional gifts: Here are 5 smart financial alternatives for your sister this Rakhi Financial products encourage disciplined saving and help build lasting independence. 

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a vibrant Indian festival that celebrates the sacred, unconditional bond of love and protection between siblings.

Over time, the concept of gifting has evolved beyond classic tokens like clothes or sweets to encompass thoughtful options such as financial investments, insurance, or skill development aimed at providing true, long-term security and independence.

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Instead of traditional cash or temporary presents, gifting instruments that support long-term financial security can offer lasting value. Financial products encourage disciplined saving and help build lasting independence.

1. Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs): Starting an equity or hybrid mutual fund SIP allows investments to build long-term wealth over extended time horizons. A regular monthly contribution lets money compound over a 10-to-15-year period, creating a solid base for major future milestones like higher education or starting a business.

2. Paper Gold Options (Digital Gold & Gold ETFs): While traditional gold jewelry carries physical storage risks and high making charges, digital gold, Gold ETFs, and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer low-cost exposure to gold as an asset class. Gold has historically functioned as a reliable inflation hedge, making paper gold a practical, liquid addition to any investment portfolio.

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3. Fixed or Recurring Deposits: For an option that prioritizes capital protection over aggressive growth, opening a Fixed Deposit (FD) or Recurring Deposit (RD) offers guaranteed returns. An FD acts as a reliable emergency buffer or short-term reserve that your sister can access whenever needed.

4. Comprehensive Health or Life Insurance Cover: Gifting a health insurance policy — or taking on the annual premium for an existing policy — helps shield your sister’s savings from unexpected medical expenses. It provides immediate financial security during health emergencies without compromising long-term savings goals.

5. High-Yield Savings or Demat Accounts: For younger sisters or those starting out on their financial journey, opening a dedicated high-yield savings account or setting up a Demat account provides a simple entry point into direct equity investing. Seeding the account with an initial cash buffer introduces primary financial concepts and encourages hands-on money management.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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