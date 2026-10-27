Bought Jio Platforms on listing day? What investors should track over the next three weeks

He recommends monitoring the opening price, first-day high and low, trading volumes and the stock's ability to sustain levels above its initial trading range. Investors could observe the first three to five trading sessions for price discovery, while longer-term investors may watch the first two to three weeks for a clearer consolidation pattern.

“The opportunity is not just about owning a strong business; it is about owning it at the right valuation,” Ponmudi said.

Five numbers investors should track

1. Average revenue per user (ARPU): Jio's exit-quarter ARPU increased from ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 by June 2026, according to HST Wealth Management's IPO note. Investors should monitor whether this trend continues without a sharp increase in customer churn.

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2. 5G and broadband additions: Jio had 533.3 million customers, including 284.9 million 5G users, as of June 2026. Its fixed broadband customer base stood at 28.6 million. Monthly data consumption per customer also rose from 28.7 GB in FY24 to 43.7 GB by June 2026. Investors should assess whether these trends translate into higher revenue and profitability.

3. Revenue and profit growth: Jio's FY26 revenue rose to ₹1,46,885 crore, while EBITDA reached ₹76,255 crore and profit after tax stood at ₹30,049 crore. Its EBITDA margin was 51.91%. Investors should watch whether earnings continue to grow at a pace that supports the stock's valuation.

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4. Cash generation and debt: Operating cash flow stood at approximately ₹77,556 crore in FY26. Cash capital expenditure declined from ₹53,510 crore in FY24 to ₹34,184 crore in FY26, while net leverage fell from 0.88 times to 0.36 times. Sustaining cash generation while controlling capital expenditure will be important as network investments continue.

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5. Digital services and valuation: Prepaid connectivity accounted for 77.08% of FY26 consolidated revenue, highlighting Jio's continued dependence on its core business. Investors should track whether cloud, enterprise, AI and other digital services become meaningful contributors to earnings. At the IPO's upper price band of ₹1,119, HST Wealth valued Jio at 33.31 times FY26 earnings, making sustained growth important to justify the valuation.

Don't confuse market demand with business performance

Richa Bhansali, Partner at Mindspright Legal, has cautioned investors against treating strong IPO demand as an assurance of returns. “High demand is a signal to interpret, not a return to assume,” she told Business Today.

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She has also noted that subscription figures and grey market premiums may reflect the same underlying optimism rather than independent indicators of future returns.

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Investors should additionally monitor regulatory developments, competition, capital expenditure and Jio's dependence on Reliance Group entities. These factors can affect profitability and returns on capital.

The next three weeks can provide an initial view of price discovery, but meaningful conclusions about operating performance will require subsequent financial results. The focus should remain on whether Jio's earnings, cash flows and business diversification support the valuation investors are paying.

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