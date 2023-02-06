BT Budget Roundtable: Old tax regime should phase out in 1-2 years, say taxation experts

With low tax rates being proposed for the new tax regime, tax experts believe that the old tax regime is likely to fade out in a couple of years.

“The tax statistics will be reversed. Today we have statistics which says that out of 7.5 crore income tax returns around 4.5 crore follow the old regime and the rest in the new tax scheme The next time the data will be absolutely reversed with 99 per cent going for the new regime and only a few for the old regime. And once that happens, the old regime is likely to be withdrawn,” said Ved Jain, Senior Tax Advisor at Business Today Budget Roundtable 2023 held in New Delhi.

The panel was attended by Neeru Ahuja, APAC Tax Head, Deloitte, Sanjay Tolia, Partner, Price Waterhouse and Ved Jain. The theme of the session was "Taxation: Hits and Misses" which was hosted by Sourav Majumdar, Editor of Business Today.

On the question of how long one sees the old regime continuing, Ahuja added that probably the expectation is that more and more people over the next two years should open to a new regime.

On February 1 2023, Finance Minister has proposed changes to the personal income tax under the new regime with the focus of providing relief to the society. The first change was proposed in the slab rate where in the income is exempted from tax upto Rs 3,00,000 as against the erstwhile Rs 2,50,000.

Further, the benefit of a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 is proposed to be extended to the new tax regime for individuals earning salary income. Further, the rebate under section 87A has been increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000 only under the new tax regime making income upto Rs 7 lakh tax free.

"One must appreciate the new regime. No advantage in the old regime for resident individuals. You are not being stopped from making investments," said Jain. He also said that increasing the limit to Rs 7 lakh is the biggest hit along with reducing of surcharge. For individuals whose aggregate income exceeds Rs 5 crore, the applicable surcharge is proposed to be reduced from 37 per cent to 25 per cent under the new tax regime.

Tolia said we need to look at some of the numbers when it comes to hits. "We are a $3.4 trillion economy; we will reach $7 trillion by 2030. If you look at the fiscal deficit journey, nobody has been able to do that," he said.

Ved Jain added the fact that the tax rates have remained stable for corporates and there is no change in the tax rates is a good thing.

