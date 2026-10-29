Buying a car on an ₹80,000 salary? Calculate your budget before visiting the showroom

“A realistic car budget should be determined by a buyer's overall financial position, not just the loan amount a lender is willing to offer,” Setia said. “Buyers should calculate their car budget after accounting for household expenses, existing loan EMIs, savings and other regular commitments.”

How much EMI can you afford on an ₹80,000 salary?

As a broad planning guideline, Setia says total monthly loan repayments can be kept around 30-40% of take-home income, depending on individual financial circumstances.

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Assuming ₹80,000 is the buyer’s monthly take-home income, this translates into total EMIs of ₹24,000-₹32,000. After accounting for the existing home-loan EMI of ₹20,000, the potential headroom for a car loan would be ₹4,000-₹12,000 a month.

The upper end of this range may not be comfortable for someone with high household expenses, education costs or limited savings. Buyers should first assess what remains after essential spending and regular investments rather than treating the entire available EMI headroom as money they can spend.

The EMI is not the full cost of owning a car

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The monthly instalment is only one component of the cost of ownership. Fuel, insurance, servicing, maintenance and unexpected repairs can place additional pressure on household finances.

“Buyers should also factor in fuel, insurance, servicing and maintenance,” Setia said. He cautioned against allowing the loan amount offered by a lender to determine the purchase budget.

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Should you make a larger down payment?

A larger down payment can reduce the principal borrowed, lowering both the EMI and the total interest payable. However, buyers should avoid using all their available savings to reduce their loan.

Those with adequate emergency reserves and stable incomes may consider making a higher upfront contribution. Others may need to retain cash for emergencies and upcoming expenses, even if that means borrowing more.

Ultimately, the right car budget is one that allows buyers to meet their repayments, maintain regular savings and manage unexpected expenses without stretching their household finances.

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