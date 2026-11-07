Can you convert NSE's Electronic Gold Receipts into jewellery or physical gold? Here's how redemption works

The initiative connects exchange-based gold trading with physical gold infrastructure, including refining, vaulting and redemption facilities.

What are Electronic Gold Receipts?

Electronic Gold Receipts are exchange-traded instruments backed by physical gold held in SEBI-regulated vaults.

According to the NSE-Augmont announcement, each EGR represents 100 milligrams of physical gold.

Investors can buy and sell these receipts through demat accounts, similar to trading other exchange-listed securities.

The segment follows a T+1 settlement cycle, meaning transactions are settled on the next business day.

Advertisement

Unlike jewellery purchases, investors do not immediately receive physical gold. Instead, they hold electronic receipts representing gold stored in regulated vaults.

MUST READ: NSE's new gold trading platform clocks ₹23.34 crore turnover on Day 1: How can investors participate?

How can investors convert EGRs into physical gold?

The NSE-Augmont framework allows investors to convert their EGR holdings into physical gold, subject to applicable procedures.

Augmont serves as a physical gold and infrastructure partner, supporting the creation, storage and redemption ecosystem.

However, the company's announcement does not specify the minimum quantity required for redemption, applicable charges or designated delivery locations.

Investors seeking physical delivery should therefore check the relevant exchange and vault-manager requirements before purchasing EGRs.

Advertisement

Importantly, redemption into physical gold should not be confused with direct conversion into jewellery. The announcement does not provide a facility for exchanging EGRs directly for ornaments.

Investors wishing to obtain jewellery would need to establish whether redeemed gold can subsequently be used by a jeweller, subject to purity requirements and applicable charges.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver or stocks this Dhanteras? Nifty 500 won 9 years, gold 7 and silver 5 since 2006

What about small investors?

The 100-mg unit size makes EGRs accessible for relatively small exchange-traded purchases.

During the opening session, EGR prices ranged between ₹1,450.50 and ₹1,460.

However, the minimum tradable quantity and minimum physical redemption quantity are separate considerations.

An investor may be able to purchase a small number of receipts without necessarily qualifying for immediate physical delivery.

What Augmont said

Ketan Kothari, Whole-time Director, Augmont Enterprises Limited, said: "The commencement of EGR trading marks the transition of our collaboration with NSE from building the underlying infrastructure to enabling a live, exchange-traded gold market."

He added that Augmont's refining capabilities and physical gold infrastructure support the creation, vaulting and redemption of EGRs.

What should investors check?

Advertisement

Before investing, buyers should examine brokerage charges, storage-related expenses, redemption thresholds, delivery procedures and applicable taxes.

While EGRs provide a regulated route to trading physically backed gold, their usefulness for investors seeking physical possession will depend on redemption costs, delivery accessibility and liquidity.

DO READ: Dhanteras 2026: Buying silver marked 925 or 999? Here's how purity affects price, quality and resale value