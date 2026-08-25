CheQ launches UPI with up to 2.5% rewards on RuPay credit card transactions: What users get

The company said CheQ UPI has been designed to combine credit card payments, UPI convenience and rewards in a single experience. This could be particularly relevant for users who already use RuPay credit cards for payments and want to maximise the benefits from their everyday transactions.

What users can get

The biggest attraction is the reward of up to 2.5% on eligible RuPay credit card transactions made through CheQ UPI. The actual rewards available to users may depend on the transaction and applicable terms of the programme.

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Users can use the platform for UPI payments at eligible merchants, while continuing to transact through their RuPay credit card. This means users do not necessarily have to switch away from their existing credit card payment habit to access UPI-based payments.

CheQ’s move also brings its credit-management proposition into the broader digital payments space. The platform has traditionally focused on helping consumers manage their credit cards, and CheQ UPI extends this proposition to everyday transactions.

Why this matters for RuPay credit card users

RuPay credit cards can be used for UPI payments at eligible merchant transactions, giving cardholders greater flexibility in how they pay. However, the rewards offered by different platforms can vary considerably.

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CheQ’s proposition is therefore centred on making rewards a key part of the payment experience. For frequent users, earning up to 2.5% on eligible transactions could make the platform attractive, particularly where users would otherwise make the same payments without an additional reward.

Users should, however, check CheQ’s applicable terms and conditions, including eligible transactions, reward limits and redemption rules, before relying on the headline reward rate.

With CheQ UPI, the company is seeking to move beyond credit card management and become part of users’ everyday payment journeys. The success of the platform will depend on how widely users can access the rewards and how seamlessly they can use their RuPay credit cards for UPI transactions.

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