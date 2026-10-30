Credit card spending falls 5.9% in September to ₹2.04 lakh crore, first annual decline since February 2021

This year, however, the festive shopping season is expected to begin in October, shifting a larger share of consumer spending to the coming months.

According to CareEdge analysts, online credit card spending declined 12.5% year-on-year to ₹1.26 lakh crore in September from ₹1.44 lakh crore a year earlier. In contrast, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions, which largely capture payments made at physical stores, increased 7.18% to ₹77,751.47 crore from ₹72,543.89 crore.

How did major banks perform?

Spending trends among leading credit card issuers remained mixed in September.

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HDFC Bank, India's largest credit card issuer, recorded a 7.52% year-on-year increase in spending to ₹65,139.72 crore. This was also a 6.22% rise over August.

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SBI Card, the country's largest standalone credit card issuer, reported a 14.09% annual decline in spending to ₹34,895 crore. Spending was also down nearly 1.2% month-on-month.

ICICI Bank witnessed a sharper contraction, with credit card spending falling 26.26% year-on-year and 4.4% month-on-month to ₹30,911.48 crore.

Axis Bank reported an 11% annual decline in credit card spending to ₹23,148.67 crore, although it registered a 1.95% increase over August.

Credit card additions gather pace

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Despite the decline in spending, credit card penetration continued to expand. The total number of credit cards in force increased to 125.31 million in September, with monthly additions growing 10.5% year-on-year, the fastest pace since November 2024.

HDFC Bank added 280,353 cards during the month, taking its total portfolio to 27.37 million. SBI Card added 208,026 cards to reach 23.16 million, while Axis Bank added 259,525 cards, taking its total to 16.55 million. ICICI Bank added 29,621 cards, taking its outstanding cards to 19.86 million.

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October and November spending outlook

Analysts expect credit card spending to recover in October and November as festive shopping gains momentum.

IDBI Capital analysts said the increase in card additions and steady growth in cards-in-force indicated continued expansion in credit card penetration. With the festive season falling later this year, October is expected to account for a larger share of festive expenditure.