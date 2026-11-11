Debt mutual funds vs listed bonds: Which offers better post-tax returns under the new tax rules?

These gains are taxed at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. Consequently, investors in the 30% bracket may face substantially higher taxation than those in lower brackets.

The revised definition of specified mutual funds from April 1, 2026, broadly covers schemes investing more than 65% of their proceeds in debt and money-market instruments, along with qualifying funds investing in such schemes.

Older investments may receive different treatment depending on their acquisition dates.

What about listed bonds?

Listed bonds generally qualify as long-term capital assets when held for more than 12 months.

For transfers on or after July 23, 2024, eligible long-term capital gains attract 12.5% tax without indexation.

However, gains from bonds sold within 12 months are generally taxed at applicable slab rates.

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Importantly, periodic interest earned from bonds is separately taxable at slab rates, regardless of the capital gains treatment.

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₹5 lakh investment: Which delivers higher returns?

Consider two investors investing ₹5 lakh each for three years at an illustrative annualised return of 8%, compounded annually.

The investment grows to approximately ₹6,29,856, generating gains of ₹1,29,856.

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Assuming the entire return qualifies as capital gains, the comparison is:

Debt mutual fund vs listed bond: Post-tax return comparison

Particulars Debt mutual fund Listed bond Advertisement Initial investment ₹5,00,000 ₹5,00,000 Value after 3 years ₹6,29,856 ₹6,29,856 Capital gains ₹1,29,856 ₹1,29,856 Tax rate 30% 12.5% Tax including 4% cess ₹40,515 ₹16,881 Post-tax gains ₹89,341 ₹1,12,975

The listed bond delivers approximately ₹23,634 more after tax.

However, this illustration assumes a zero-coupon or comparable bond structure where returns arise entirely as eligible long-term capital gains. Regular coupon-paying bonds have different cash flows and tax consequences.

Which investment offers better liquidity?

Debt mutual funds generally provide redemption facilities, although exit loads and underlying market conditions can affect proceeds.

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Listed bonds can be sold on exchanges, but trading volumes may be limited, creating liquidity and pricing risks.

Investors must also assess credit quality, interest-rate sensitivity and maturity.

Which investment should investors choose?

The choice between debt mutual funds and listed bonds should depend on an investor's tax bracket, investment horizon and risk appetite.

For investors in higher tax brackets, listed bonds held for more than 12 months may offer better post-tax returns on eligible capital gains. However, regular interest payouts remain taxable at slab rates, potentially reducing the overall advantage.

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Debt mutual funds, meanwhile, offer diversification across multiple securities and professional fund management, reducing dependence on a single issuer.

Ultimately, investors should evaluate post-tax returns, credit quality, liquidity and interest-rate risks before choosing between the two products.

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