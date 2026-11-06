Dhanteras 2026: Bought gold jewellery? Here's how to check if your HUID number is genuine in 2 minutes

With thousands of consumers purchasing jewellery on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has a digital verification system that allows buyers to check hallmarking details through their smartphones.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated November 5, more than 65 crore gold articles had received HUID numbers as of October 15, 2026.

The number of BIS-registered jewellers has also increased from 43,153 in 2021 to 2,36,624, reflecting the expansion of India's hallmarking ecosystem.

What is HUID and why does it matter?

HUID is a unique six-digit alphanumeric identification code assigned to hallmarked jewellery. It helps consumers verify the article's recorded purity and hallmarking details.

Every hallmarked gold ornament should carry three identification marks:

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BIS logo: Indicates that the article has been hallmarked.

Purity mark: For example, 22K916 represents 22-karat gold with 91.6% purity.

HUID number: A unique six-digit alphanumeric code identifying the article.

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How to verify HUID using BIS Care app

Consumers can check jewellery details through the free BIS Care app before completing their purchase.

Step 1: Download the BIS Care app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the application and select the 'Verify HUID' option.

Step 3: Enter the six-digit alphanumeric HUID engraved on the jewellery.

Step 4: Submit the code to retrieve the article's hallmarking information.

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Step 5: Compare the displayed purity, jewellery description, jeweller details and assaying centre information with the physical ornament.

The app may also provide photographs, hallmark images, recorded weight and testing details, depending on the available record.

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What if the HUID details do not match?

If the app displays incorrect purity, a different article description or inconsistent jeweller information, buyers should seek clarification before making payment.

They can request verification from the jeweller and raise a complaint through the BIS Care app if discrepancies remain unresolved.

What about silver jewellery?

Silver hallmarking remains voluntary, but HUID identification became mandatory for hallmarked silver articles from September 1, 2025.

More than 90 lakh silver articles have received HUID numbers.

For Dhanteras buyers, checking hallmark details offers an additional safeguard against purity-related discrepancies, particularly when purchasing expensive jewellery.

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