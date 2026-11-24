The figures assume significance as the RBI has proposed additional safeguards to protect customers against electronic banking frauds, including greater bank accountability and preventive security mechanisms.

Internet banking records low recovery rate

Internet banking accounted for the largest amount involved in reported digital payment frauds. As many as 2,42,562 cases involving Rs 1,730.14 crore were reported during the period, of which only Rs 24.83 crore was recovered, representing a recovery rate of 1.44%.

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Credit cards accounted for the highest number of reported frauds at 2,43,849, involving Rs 1,447.27 crore. However, the recovery rate was relatively higher at 12.28%.

Debit and ATM card frauds involved Rs 401.17 crore, with recoveries amounting to Rs 34.91 crore.

Digital payment frauds: Channel-wise recovery rates

Payment channel Amount involved (Rs crore) Amount recovered (Rs crore) Recovery rate Internet banking 1,730.14 24.83 1.44% Credit cards 1,447.27 177.78 12.28% Debit/ATM cards 401.17 34.91 8.70% IMPS/NEFT/RTGS 4.80 0.34 7.08% UPI 2.13 0.05 2.35% AePS/Aadhaar-related 1.06 0.76 71.70% Wallet/prepaid cards 0.02 Advertisement 0.00 0.00% Other 1.63 0.16 9.82% Overall 3,588.22 238.83 6.66%

Source: Ministry of Finance, based on RBI data (FY22 to September 2025).

Why do recovery rates differ?

Recovery prospects can depend on several factors, including how quickly customers report fraudulent transactions, whether funds can be frozen before being transferred further and the dispute resolution mechanisms available across payment channels.

Credit card transactions, for instance, may offer chargeback mechanisms under certain circumstances. Recovering funds transferred through instant payment systems can become more challenging once fraudsters move the money across multiple accounts.

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However, the reported figures should not be interpreted as a definitive measure of payment-channel safety. Transaction volumes, reporting criteria and the nature of frauds must also be considered.

Moreover, recovery of fraudulent funds and compensation paid by banks under customer liability rules are distinct mechanisms.

RBI proposes greater bank accountability

Against this backdrop, the RBI has proposed expanding the definition of bank negligence in electronic banking transactions.

The proposed framework covers failures involving payment authentication, delayed transaction alerts, inadequate round-the-clock fraud reporting facilities, failure to block access after multiple unsuccessful attempts, security breaches at banks and employee collusion with fraudsters.

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The central bank has also proposed an account-wide ‘Stop Switch’, allowing customers to restrict electronic banking transactions when they suspect fraudulent activity.

Another proposed safeguard is the voluntary Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM), which would introduce an additional layer of verification for high-value transactions.

What should bank customers do?

Customers should immediately report suspicious transactions to their banks, contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and retain transaction records and complaint acknowledgements. Prompt reporting could improve the chances of freezing fraudulent transfers and establishing eligibility for compensation.

The RBI has invited feedback on its draft directions until December 14, 2026, with the proposed framework scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2027. The measures seek to strengthen preventive safeguards rather than relying solely on recovery after financial losses have occurred.

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