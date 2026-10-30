In the international market, Comex gold was trading at around $4,002 per ounce, down 0.72%, while silver fell 2.02% to $51.32 per ounce.

Gold and silver prices

The latest correction has taken precious metal prices considerably below their record levels earlier this year. MCX gold had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams, while silver had surged to ₹4,20,048 per kg. At current levels, gold is down nearly 22% from its peak, while silver has corrected by more than 55%.

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Internationally, Comex gold had reached $5,586.20 per ounce, while silver had touched $121.79 per ounce.

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The correction has also been reflected in the broader metals market, although industrial metals have shown relatively better resilience. Copper was trading at $6,538.20, down 0.65% over the week but up 28.47% year-on-year. Aluminium stood at $3,010, gaining 10.92% year-on-year, while zinc was at $3,997.65, down 0.59% on the day. Lead traded at $2,500, while lithium declined 2.60% to 93,600. Iron ore (CNY) was quoted at 675, down 1.03% on the day. The contrasting performance indicates that the recent sell-off has been particularly pronounced in precious metals.

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Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said persistent inflation concerns in the US had strengthened expectations that monetary policy could remain tight, triggering fresh selling in gold and silver.

Recent US economic data has reinforced expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation rose 0.3% month-on-month, taking the annual rate to 3.1% from 3%. Headline PCE inflation increased 0.5% in September, while US GDP growth came in at 3.4% in the third quarter.

Higher interest rates and elevated bond yields generally weigh on precious metals because they do not offer regular interest income. The US 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 5% has added to the pressure.

Subburaj said the weakness reflected diminishing expectations of interest-rate cuts in the near term. Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisory, also attributed the decline to fresh selling in both metals.

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Gold, silver: Key support and resistance levels

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the near-term outlook for precious metals remained cautious, with technical indicators pointing to continued selling pressure.

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For MCX gold, immediate support is placed at ₹1,40,000–1,41,000, followed by ₹1,37,500–1,38,300. Resistance is seen at ₹1,43,000–1,43,700. A sustained move above this range could help stabilise prices.

For silver, immediate support is placed at ₹1,83,000–1,85,000, followed by ₹1,76,000–1,78,000. The ₹1,92,000–1,94,000 range is the immediate resistance. Ponmudi said silver continued to underperform gold, with technical indicators suggesting that selling momentum had not yet eased.

Should buyers wait before purchasing gold?

For Diwali buyers, the correction offers an opportunity to reassess purchase plans. However, falling prices do not necessarily mean that precious metals have reached their bottom.

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Those purchasing jewellery for immediate festive or wedding requirements could consider staggered purchases instead of attempting to time the market. Investors should also distinguish between buying physical jewellery and investing in gold or silver for portfolio diversification, as making charges, GST and resale deductions can affect returns.

With US inflation, Federal Reserve policy expectations and bond yields continuing to influence precious metal prices, volatility could persist. Buyers should track domestic rates and local jewellery prices before making large purchases.