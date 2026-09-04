EPF interest after leaving job: Will your provident fund balance keep earning until 58?

When does EPF interest stop after leaving a job?

For example, if an employee leaves a job at the age of 40 and keeps the EPF corpus invested in the account, the balance can continue to earn interest until the employee reaches 58, according to the current EPFO guidance.

The EPFO FAQs state that operative EPF accounts earn interest up to the age of 58. The account subsequently becomes inoperative under the applicable rules.

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When does an EPF account become inoperative?

An EPF account is classified as inoperative when contributions have not been received for three years after retirement, permanent migration abroad or in the event of the member’s death.

For employees retiring on or after attaining 55 years, an EPF account becomes inoperative after 36 months from the date of retirement. Once the account becomes inoperative, it stops earning further interest.

This means the timing of retirement can affect how long interest is credited to an EPF balance.

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If an employee retires at 58, interest is payable up to the age of 58. However, if an employee voluntarily retires earlier, such as at 50, interest can continue until the employee turns 58, as the account becomes inoperative only when the member reaches that age, according to the EPFO FAQs.

Similarly, if an employee retires at 60, EPF interest is payable up to 63 years, based on the three-year period for the account to become inoperative.

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What is VISHWAS, 2026?

Separately, the government has introduced VISHWAS, 2026, a one-time settlement scheme aimed at helping employers resolve long-pending disputes by paying a reduced penalty. The scheme will remain open until December 28, 2026, and the closing date will not be extended.

The penalty for delayed PF deposits can be as high as 37% per year. Under VISHWAS, 2026, the applicable penalty has been reduced based on the delay period. Employers face a penalty of 0.25% per month for delays of up to two months, 0.50% per month for delays of two to four months, and 1% per month for delays beyond four months.