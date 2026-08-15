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EPF interest calculation: Why 8.25% does not mean you get 8.25% of your year-end balance

EPF interest calculation: Why 8.25% does not mean you get 8.25% of your year-end balance

EPFO calculates interest on a monthly basis using the account's monthly closing balance, with the accumulated interest credited to the account after the applicable rate is finalised.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 4:45 AM IST
EPF interest calculation: Why 8.25% does not mean you get 8.25% of your year-end balanceThe key point is that EPF interest is calculated on the monthly closing balance, rather than only on the year-end corpus.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate is 8.25% per annum for FY2025-26. But this does not mean an EPF member simply earns 8.25% on the balance visible at the end of the financial year. EPFO calculates interest on a monthly basis using the account's monthly closing balance, with the accumulated interest credited to the account after the applicable rate is finalised.

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The monthly interest rate corresponding to 8.25% per annum is approximately 0.688%. Therefore, an EPF balance of ₹1 lakh that remains unchanged for an entire month would earn around ₹688 in interest for that month.

How is EPF interest calculated?

The key point is that EPF interest is calculated on the monthly closing balance, rather than only on the year-end corpus.

For example, suppose an employee starts the financial year with ₹1 lakh in their EPF account and there are no changes to the balance during the year. At an annual interest rate of 8.25%, the account would earn approximately ₹8,250 over the year.

However, most salaried employees make regular monthly contributions. This means the balance on which interest is calculated increases during the year.

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Consider an employee whose EPF account has ₹1 lakh at the beginning of the year and receives ₹2,350 in EPF contributions every month. The interest calculation will reflect the changing balance each month. Contributions made during the year therefore contribute to the interest earned in subsequent months.

The employer's contribution also needs to be understood correctly. Under the statutory wage ceiling example of ₹15,000, an employee contributes ₹1,800 per month to EPF. From the employer's ₹1,800 contribution, ₹550 goes towards EPF while ₹1,250 goes towards the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). This means ₹2,350 is added to the EPF balance every month in this example.

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Why the year-end balance can be misleading

Suppose an employee's EPF balance is ₹5 lakh at the end of the financial year. It would be incorrect to simply calculate ₹5 lakh × 8.25% and assume that this is the year's interest.

The ₹5 lakh may have accumulated gradually through monthly employee and employer contributions. Much of that money may not have been present in the account for the entire year. Consequently, the actual interest credited can be lower than ₹41,250, depending on the opening balance and the timing of contributions.

MUST READ: NPS XIRR vs CAGR: Which return measure better reflects your actual pension investment?

When is EPF interest credited?

Although interest is calculated for each month, the accumulated interest is generally credited to members' accounts after the interest rate is finalised and the crediting process is undertaken by EPFO.

Members can check their interest entry through the EPFO e-passbook. The passbook shows contributions, withdrawals and interest credited to the account.

Therefore, the 8.25% EPF rate should be viewed as an annual rate applied through a monthly calculation mechanism, not as 8.25% automatically payable on whatever balance appears in the account at year-end.

ALSO READ: 82 lakh EPS-95 pensioners: How to submit Jeevan Pramaan from home and avoid pension payment disruption

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 4:45 AM IST
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