EPFO subscribers alert! Finance Ministry set to notify PF interest rate for FY26

The Finance Ministry is expected to soon notify the interest rate for provident fund returns for 2025-26. According to sources, the finance ministry is reviewing the proposal of the EPFO and is likely to notify it shortly.

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“We are awaiting the notification by the finance ministry. The system on our end is ready and the interest will be credited into members’ accounts as soon as it is notified,” said a labour ministry source.

In its meeting on February 2, the Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation had approved a proposal to retain the interest rate on PF contributions at 8.25% of the fiscal year 2025-26.

Once the CBT approves the interest rate, the labour ministry sends it to the finance ministry, which has to notify the rate. The interest rate would be officially notified by the Government of India, following which EPFO can credit the rate of interest into the subscribers’ account.

FY26 was the second consecutive year when the EPFO had maintained the interest rate at 8.25%. Prior to this, the EPFO has maintained an interest rate of over 8% for several years.