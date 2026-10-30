Festive boom: Axis Bank's 12 EMI waiver on home loans – How much can borrowers actually save?

An EMI waiver generally means that the borrower is not required to pay a specified number of monthly instalments, subject to the conditions of the loan scheme. However, the financial benefit depends on how the waiver is structured.

For instance, consider a borrower taking a home loan of ₹50 lakh for 20 years at an illustrative interest rate of 8.5% per annum. The monthly EMI would be approximately ₹43,391. If 12 EMIs are waived, their combined value would be around ₹5.2 lakh.

However, this does not automatically translate into savings of ₹5.2 lakh. The actual benefit depends on whether the bank absorbs these instalments, adjusts the loan repayment schedule or offers the waiver through another mechanism.

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First or last 12 EMIs: Why the distinction matters

One of the most important details borrowers should check is whether the waiver applies to the initial 12 instalments or the final 12 instalments.

If the first 12 EMIs are waived, borrowers could get immediate cash-flow relief during the initial years of the loan. However, they should establish whether interest continues to accrue during this period and whether the outstanding principal is affected.

If the last 12 EMIs are waived, borrowers may benefit towards the end of their repayment schedule, potentially reducing the effective loan tenure or repayment burden.

Axis Bank's announcement does not specify whether the waiver applies to the first or last 12 EMIs. It also does not disclose the minimum loan amount, tenure or other eligibility conditions.

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Impact on outstanding principal and interest

Borrowers should also examine how the waiver affects the outstanding principal. In a regular home loan, every EMI comprises a principal repayment component and an interest component. During the initial years, a larger proportion of the EMI typically goes towards interest.

If waived instalments are not accompanied by an appropriate adjustment to the repayment schedule, the loan's effective cost could differ from what borrowers initially expect.

The bank has also highlighted faster principal repayment as part of its festive home loan proposition. Borrowers should understand how this feature operates and whether it helps reduce the overall interest outgo.

Compare the effective cost before signing up

The festive loan fee starting at ₹999 plus GST may lower the upfront cost of applying for a home loan. However, borrowers should compare the interest rate, processing charges, repayment schedule and total interest payable with a regular home loan.

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