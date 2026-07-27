First-time homebuyers beware! Five common home loan traps that could cost you big

First-time homebuyers, a home loan can make your dream house possible, but one wrong move before applying can make it far more expensive than expected. The difference between a smart loan and a costly one often starts before the application is even submitted.

Even small borrowing decisions can have a large impact on long-term repayment, especially when buyers focus only on the monthly EMI and overlook the total interest burden. It also notes that planning ahead, comparing offers, and understanding all loan-related charges can help borrowers make smarter financial choices. Before you sign that home loan, make sure you are not falling into these five common traps.

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Long tenure, bigger interest

One of the most common errors is choosing an overly long loan tenure. While a longer repayment period can reduce the monthly EMI, it also increases the total interest paid over the life of the loan, making the home significantly more expensive in the long run.

Down payment matters

Another mistake is making a very low down payment. When borrowers put in less money upfront, they need to take a larger loan from the bank, which increases both the interest burden and the total repayment amount.

Hidden costs add up

It warns buyers not to ignore hidden expenses linked to home ownership. Charges such as processing fees, registration costs, insurance, and other property-related expenses can strain monthly budgets if they are not factored in early.

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Credit score impact

A weak credit score can also become costly. Lenders may offer higher interest rates to applicants with poor credit profiles, which directly raises the EMI and the overall amount paid back to the bank.

Borrow only what you can repay

The final caution is against borrowing the maximum amount available. Taking a loan right at the edge of affordability may leave little room for emergencies or other financial goals, increasing stress over the long term.

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The central message is simple: homebuyers should focus not just on loan approval but on the full repayment burden. Careful planning before signing the loan documents can help borrowers keep EMIs manageable and avoid unnecessary financial pressure.

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A home loan should support a buyer’s dream of owning a house, not become a source of long-term stress. By staying alert to the finer details and avoiding common mistakes, borrowers can protect their finances and make the journey to homeownership much smoother.