Flight delayed 6 hours... lost baggage? What Galaxy’s new travel policy covers

Galaxy Fly Global covers flight delays beyond six hours. This means policyholders may receive cover under the applicable terms when a flight crosses the six-hour delay threshold. The policy also covers missed connections or departures beyond six hours, helping address additional travel expenses arising from such disruptions.

What if the trip has to be cancelled?

The policy provides trip cancellation and interruption cover, under which financial losses arising from cancellation of a trip due to an unexpected event are covered, subject to the policy terms and conditions. This can provide protection against certain non-refundable travel expenses when an unforeseen event disrupts the planned journey.

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Lost or delayed baggage

Checked-in baggage is another area covered by the policy. Galaxy Fly Global provides cover for the total loss of checked-in baggage while it is in the custody of a common carrier. It also covers expenses arising from a delay in receiving checked-in baggage beyond 12 hours.

What about a lost passport?

The policy also provides cover for expenses related to obtaining a new or duplicate passport or international driving licence if these documents are lost. For travellers abroad, such documentation-related assistance can be particularly relevant because replacing essential documents can involve additional costs and logistical challenges.

More than travel disruption cover

Galaxy Fly Global is not limited to flight and baggage-related risks. Its medical benefits include emergency hospitalisation, outpatient treatment, dental treatment arising from an injury, emergency medical evacuation and cover for medical expenses arising from a pre-existing condition in a life-threatening unforeseen emergency.

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The policy also provides personal accident benefits, hospitalisation daily allowance and transportation or repatriation of mortal remains. It also covers personal liability for accidental bodily injury or property damage caused to a third party, along with a hijack distress allowance.

The policy provides for a compassionate visit by an immediate family member if the insured is hospitalised abroad and covers the return of a minor child to the country of residence in specified circumstances.

Destination-specific plans

The policy offers four plans: Worldwide including USA and Canada, Worldwide excluding USA and Canada, Europe and Asia. Sum insured options range from $25,000 to $500,000, while the duration of cover can range from one day to 180 days.

Galaxy Health Insurance has partnered with Europ Assistance India to provide overseas assistance, including cashless hospitalisation, emergency medical evacuation, repatriation services and 24x7 travel assistance.