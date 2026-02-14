Forgot UAN: Step-by-step guide to recover UAN, withdraw EPF online, common mistakes, and more

Losing your Universal Account Number (UAN) can feel like losing the key to your own savings, but it’s actually a very common hurdle. Whether you’ve switched jobs or simply lost track of your old records, recovering your UAN is a straightforward process that you can handle entirely online.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to retrieve your UAN and show you how to use it to withdraw your EPF (Employee Provident Fund) without visiting a regional office.

What is UAN?

UAN refers to the Universal Account Number, a 12-digit unique ID allotted by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to every employee who contributes to the EPF.

Why is UAN important for EPF?

It remains the same throughout an employee's career, irrespective of the number of jobs they change. Using a UAN, multiple EPF member IDs from different employers are linked under one umbrella.

It also facilitates online, automatic transfer of provident fund balances while changing jobs, reducing the employer's intervention. Once your UAN account is activated, you can access the EPFO portal to keep a check on balances, download passbooks, and update your KYC details.

Moreover, it eliminates the need for manual, paper-based or employer-dependent, lengthy procedures while changing your job.

How can you recover a forgotten UAN online?

To recover a forgotten UAN, you can visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.

Using the EPFO Member portal

Step 1: Go to the portal and select 'Know your UAN' under important links

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and captcha

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone

Step 4: After this, enter your name, date of birth, and PAN/Aadhaar/Member ID

Step 5: Click on 'Show my UAN'

Besides this, you can also recover your forgotten UAN via the UMANG app as well as SMS.

How can you recover a forgotten UAN using the UMANG app or SMS?

UMANG app: Employees can install the app, go to EPFO services, select 'Know your UAN' and verify their details through the OTP.

SMS: You can also send an SMS to 7738299899 (EPFOHO UAN KYA from your registered mobile number).

What documents or details do you need for UAN retrieval?

In the offline mode, employees can also check their salary slips as well as EPF passbooks or contact their employers for UAN retrieval.

Are there common errors while recovering UAN, and how to fix them?

Common errors while recovering UAN When do you get this error? How to fix it? Data mismatch (Name or DOB) You can get this error even in case of a small typo such as S Kumar instead of Sanjeev Kumar or a different date of birth on EPFO records compared to your Aadhaar card. You can use the 'Modify Basic Details' option on the portal.

In case you are unable to log in, you will have to submit a Joint Declaration Form signed by you and your employer to the regional EPFO office to align the records with your Aadhaar. Authentication Failed or Aadhaar not Linked When your UAN is not seeded with your Aadhaar by your previous employer. You can use the Face Authentication feature on the UMANG app.

One can also use the Aadhaar Face RD app to verify your identity biometrically, which bypasses the need for manual record matching most of the time. Mobile number mismatch When you don't use the phone number you used at your last job. Thus, you would not get the OTP needed for account recovery If you know your password, log in and change it under Manage> Contact Details.

If you have forgotten your password, use the 'Forgot Password' link. Click 'No' when it asks if you want OTP on the old number.

You will then be allowed to enter your Aadhaar and Name to verify your identity and link a new mobile number. Multiple UANs When a new employer accidentally creates a new UAN instead of linking your old one. As a result, you can not see your full balance Employees should use the 'One Member - One EPF Account' option on the portal to merge the two accounts.

It is advisable to keep the most recent UAN as your primary one and transfer the balance from the old one into that account. Portal 'System Error' During peak hours or month-end, the EPFO portal often crashes or shows a 'System Error' message after you enter your details. Since this is a server issue, you should try again during 'off-peak' hours — late at night or very early morning.

You can also consider clearing your browser cache and cookies before retrying.

How do you withdraw EPF money once UAN is recovered?

Once your UAN is recovered, withdrawing EPF money is a straightforward process, mainly done online through the EPFO portal. Employees need an active UAN, linked KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, and Bank Account) and an updated date of exit to withdraw funds without employer attestation.

Key points to remember

Online EPF claims are typically settled within 5-15 working days, whereas automated claims settle in only 3-4 days.

In case you withdraw your provident fund before 5 years of continuous service, around 10 per cent TDS will be deducted if PAN is submitted, and it can go up to 30 per cent if PAN is not submitted.

Employees are advised to upload Form 15G/15H to avoid TDS if their total service is less than 5 years, but their total income is below the threshold.

You can also withdraw funds while in service for reasons such as medical emergencies, marriage, or education.

Steps to withdraw EPF money using the EPFO portal