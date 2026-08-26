From bank accounts to stocks and NPS: Pensionbazaar launches unified wealth tracker; here's how it will work

Launched on August 26, Wealth 360 brings together investments and savings with the user’s consent and presents them through a consolidated dashboard. Pensionbazaar said the objective is to provide greater clarity into an individual's overall financial position rather than requiring investors to track each product separately.

Indian consumers hold savings across multiple financial products and institutions. Fixed deposits may be held with one bank, mutual funds across different applications, stocks through separate trading platforms and retirement savings through NPS. According to Pensionbazaar, this fragmentation makes it difficult for users to get a complete picture of their wealth, overall returns, asset allocation and progress towards financial goals.

Tracking portfolio value, returns and allocation

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Wealth 360 seeks to address this through a single dashboard covering the five asset classes. The company said the unified view eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps and platforms, saving time and reducing the mental load associated with wealth management.

The platform provides users with key portfolio metrics, including current portfolio value, total amount invested, overall returns and an asset-wise breakdown. The asset-wise view shows where an investor's money is deployed, while the other metrics provide a consolidated picture of the portfolio's value and performance.

This consolidated approach is intended to give investors a clearer understanding of how their money is distributed across different asset classes and how the overall portfolio is performing, rather than viewing each investment in isolation.

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NPS gets an integrated view

A key feature of Wealth 360 is the integration of NPS with other savings and investments. Pensionbazaar said this allows users to view retirement savings as part of their broader wealth journey, connecting everyday investment activity with longer-term retirement planning.

Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar, said Indian investors are sophisticated and disciplined but are dealing with fragmented financial infrastructure. “They don't need more products. They need one clear view of everything they've built,” he said, adding that the next generation of financial platforms would move beyond product transactions to helping consumers manage their complete financial life.

A single view of overall wealth

Pensionbazaar said Wealth 360 aims to become a single source of truth for an individual's wealth, with greater financial awareness, discipline and retirement preparedness as its intended outcomes. The company said the unified approach represents a shift from fragmented financial management towards greater clarity and confidence for India's growing investor base.