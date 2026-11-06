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Gold, silver or stocks this Dhanteras? Nifty 500 won 9 years, gold 7 and silver 5 since 2006

Gold, silver or stocks this Dhanteras? Nifty 500 won 9 years, gold 7 and silver 5 since 2006

Gold, silver or stocks—which investment has delivered better returns over the past two decades? Capitalmind Mutual Fund data shows the Nifty 500 topped annual returns in nine years since 2006, compared with seven for gold and five for silver, highlighting why diversification matters this Dhanteras.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 5:47 PM IST
Gold, silver or stocks this Dhanteras? Nifty 500 won 9 years, gold 7 and silver 5 since 2006Equities led in more years, but gold offers diversification during market downturns, while silver carries greater volatility despite its investment potential.

As investors celebrate Dhanteras 2026, the traditional preference for buying gold and silver faces an interesting challenge from equities. A 21-year comparison by Capitalmind Mutual Fund shows that the Nifty 500 outperformed both precious metals in nine years, while gold emerged as the winner in seven and silver in five.

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With Dhanteras being celebrated on Friday, November 6, investors are evaluating whether to purchase physical gold and silver, invest through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or allocate money to equities.

According to data compiled by Capitalmind Mutual Fund, covering 2006 to November 4, 2026, the Nifty 500 emerged as the best-performing asset in nine of the 21 annual observations. Gold led in seven years, while silver topped the rankings in five.

The findings highlight how investment performance changes across market cycles, with no single asset consistently outperforming the others.

Nifty 500 leads in annual performance

The Nifty 500 delivered its strongest annual return of 91% in 2009, recovering sharply after plunging 56% during the 2008 global financial crisis.

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Equities also dominated in 2007, when the index gained 62.4%, and in 2014, when it returned 39.3%.

More recently, the Nifty 500 outperformed gold and silver in 2021 and 2023, delivering returns of 31.6% and 26.9%, respectively.

However, the index declined 3.8% in 2026 through November 4, underperforming gold.

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Gold emerges as a defensive investment

Gold demonstrated relative resilience during periods of equity market weakness.

In 2008, when the Nifty 500 crashed 56%, gold delivered a positive return of 26.9%. Similarly, in 2011, gold gained 31.7% while equities declined 26.4%.

The yellow metal also outperformed in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

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Gold recorded an exceptional 74.7% return in 2025, although silver performed even better.

In 2026 so far, gold has gained 6.5%, compared with losses of 3.8% in equities and 19.1% in silver.

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Silver delivers spectacular gains but higher volatility

Silver's performance has been particularly dramatic.

The metal generated a staggering 167.3% return in 2025, significantly outperforming gold's 74.7% gain and the Nifty 500's 7.8% return.

However, silver subsequently declined 19.1% in 2026 through November 4, highlighting the risks associated with sharp price fluctuations.

Historically, silver also delivered strong returns in 2010 and 2020, gaining 71.4% and 44.4%, respectively.

MUST READ: Dhanteras 2026: Buying silver marked 925 or 999? Here's how purity affects price, quality and resale value

Its performance reflects exposure to both investment demand and industrial consumption.

What should investors buy this Dhanteras?

The historical comparison suggests that choosing investments solely on recent performance could prove risky.

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While equities led in more individual years, that does not automatically establish superior cumulative returns or lower risk.

Gold can provide diversification during equity market corrections, while silver offers exposure to precious metals and industrial demand but carries greater volatility.

Investors with long-term financial goals may consider diversified equity mutual funds alongside measured allocations to gold and silver ETFs.

For those buying precious metals on Dhanteras, staggered investments may help reduce the risk of entering after a sharp rally.

Ultimately, asset allocation should depend on investment horizon, financial goals and risk tolerance rather than which asset topped the previous year's return chart.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2026: Should you buy gold & silver after recent sharp correction?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 5:41 PM IST
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