Gold, silver prices on Janmashtami (September 4): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Going ahead, markets will closely track Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment data for further clues on the Fed's policy path.

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City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,55,510 ₹1,42,560 Mumbai ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410 Bengaluru ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410 Kolkata ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410 Hyderabad ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410 Chennai ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410

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City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Mumbai ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Bengaluru ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Kolkata ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Hyderabad ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Chennai ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on September 4, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,240 per gm (24K) across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,285 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,535 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,584 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 14,240 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,240 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,535 Tanishq 22K 14,285 Tanishq 24K* 15,584

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State