Gold, silver prices on Janmashtami (September 4): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Going ahead, markets will closely track Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment data for further clues on the Fed's policy path.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,55,510
|₹1,42,560
|Mumbai
|₹1,55,360
|₹1,42,410
|Bengaluru
|₹1,55,360
|₹1,42,410
|Kolkata
|₹1,55,360
|₹1,42,410
|Hyderabad
|₹1,55,360
|₹1,42,410
|Chennai
|₹1,55,360
|₹1,42,410
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 100gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
|Mumbai
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
|Bengaluru
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
|Kolkata
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
|Hyderabad
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
|Chennai
|₹25,510
|₹2,55,100
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on September 4, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,240 per gm (24K) across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,285 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,535 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,584 per gm.
The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|14,240
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|14,240
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|15,535
|Tanishq
|22K
|14,285
|Tanishq
|24K*
|15,584
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|14,240
|Delhi
|14,240
|Gujarat
|14,240
|Karnataka
|14,240
|Kerala
|14,240
|Maharashtra
|14,240
|Odisha
|14,240
|Punjab
|14,240
|Tamil Nadu
|14,240