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Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 9:46 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options.

Indian gold and silver markets dropped on October 30 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, opting to delay changes to borrowing costs until after next week's US mid-term elections. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,42,760 per 10 gm while silver continued its slip from the ₹2-lakh mark trading at ₹1,89,480 per kg.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were marginally up by 0.52% at ₹1,41,850 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 1.75% at around ₹1,86,145 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,41,750 ₹1,29,938
Mumbai ₹1,41,990    ₹1,30,158
Bengaluru ₹1,42,100 ₹1,30,258
Kolkata ₹1,41,800 ₹1,29,983
Hyderabad ₹1,42,210 ₹1,30,359
Chennai ₹1,42,400 ₹1,30,533

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹18,627   
₹1,86,270
Mumbai ₹18,627   ₹1,86,270
Bengaluru ₹18,627    ₹1,86,270
Kolkata ₹18,627   
₹1,86,270
Hyderabad ₹18,627  ₹1,86,270
Chennai ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on October 30, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,195 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,245 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,395 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,449 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,195
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,195
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,395
Tanishq 22K 13,245
Tanishq 24K* 14,449

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,195
Delhi 13,195
Gujarat 13,195
Karnataka 13,195
Kerala 13,195
Maharashtra 13,195
Odisha 13,195
Punjab 13,195
Tamil Nadu 13,195

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:46 AM IST
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