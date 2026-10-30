Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,41,750 ₹1,29,938 Mumbai ₹1,41,990 ₹1,30,158 Bengaluru ₹1,42,100 ₹1,30,258 Kolkata ₹1,41,800 ₹1,29,983 Hyderabad ₹1,42,210 ₹1,30,359 Chennai ₹1,42,400 ₹1,30,533

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270 Mumbai ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270 Bengaluru ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270 Kolkata ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270 Hyderabad ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270 Chennai ₹18,627 ₹1,86,270

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on October 30, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,195 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,245 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,395 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,449 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,195 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,195 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,395 Tanishq 22K 13,245 Tanishq 24K* 14,449

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State