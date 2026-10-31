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Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Silver’s uninterrupted 2025 bull run has hit a wall, with the metal surrendering more than half of its gains as surging crude oil prices and persistent inflation fears fuel expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Indian gold and silver markets slipped further on October 31 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,38,830 per 10 gm while silver continued its slip from the ₹2-lakh mark trading at ₹1,79,430 per kg. Silver’s uninterrupted 2025 bull run has hit a wall, with the metal surrendering more than half of its gains as surging crude oil prices and persistent inflation fears fuel expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were marginally down by 0.05% at ₹1,38,419 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 0.13% at around ₹1,78,900 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,38,340 ₹1,26,812
Mumbai ₹1,38,580  ₹1,27,032
Bengaluru ₹1,38,680 ₹1,27,123
Kolkata ₹1,38,390 ₹1,26,858
Hyderabad ₹1,38,790 ₹1,27,224
Chennai ₹1,38,980 ₹1,27,398

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹17,943   
₹1,79,430
Mumbai ₹17,943 ₹1,79,430
Bengaluru ₹17,943  ₹1,79,430
Kolkata ₹17,943
₹1,79,430
Hyderabad ₹17,943 ₹1,79,430
Chennai ₹17,943 ₹1,79,430

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on October 31, 2026. At major brands like Joyalukkas 22K gold is trading at ₹13,040 while Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted ₹12,730 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,090 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹13,887 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,280 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,040
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 12,730
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 13,887
Tanishq 22K 13,090
Tanishq 24K* 14,280

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,040
Delhi 13,040
Gujarat 13,040
Karnataka 13,040
Kerala 13,040
Maharashtra 13,040
Odisha 13,040
Punjab 13,040
Tamil Nadu 13,040

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 10:02 AM IST
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