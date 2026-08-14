Gold, silver prices today (August 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,53,740
|₹1,40,940
|Mumbai
|₹1,53,590
|₹1,40,790
|Bengaluru
|₹1,53,590
|₹1,40,790
|Kolkata
|₹1,53,590
|₹1,40,790
|Hyderabad
|₹1,53,590
|₹1,40,790
|Chennai
|₹1,55,140
|₹1,42,210
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 100gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹25,490
|₹2,54,900
|Mumbai
|₹25,490
|₹2,54,900
|Bengaluru
|₹25,490
|₹2,54,900
|Kolkata
|₹25,490
|₹2,54,900
|Hyderabad
|₹25,990
|₹2,59,900
|Chennai
|₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 14 August 2026, with Joyalukkas quoting ₹14,220 per gram and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹14,195 per gram across major Indian states, respectively. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,160 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,460 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹15,447 per gram.
The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|14,220
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|14,195
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|15,460
|Tanishq
|22K
|14,160
|Tanishq
|24K*
|15,447
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|14,080
|Delhi
|14,080
|Gujarat
|14,080
|Karnataka
|14,080
|Kerala
|14,080
|Maharashtra
|14,080
|Odisha
|14,080
|Punjab
|14,080
|Tamil Nadu
|14,080