Gold, silver prices today (August 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ | Gold may rally to ₹1.48 lakh in 1-2 weeks despite correction: Vandana Bharti of SMC Global explains why

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,53,030 ₹1,40,290 Mumbai ₹1,52,880 ₹1,40,140 Bengaluru ₹1,53,030 ₹1,40,290 Kolkata ₹1,52,880 ₹1,40,140 Hyderabad ₹1,52,880 ₹1,40,140 Chennai ₹1,53,030 ₹1,40,290

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹26,700 ₹2,67,000 Mumbai ₹27,090 ₹2,70,900 Bengaluru ₹26,690 ₹2,66,900 Kolkata ₹26,690 ₹2,66,900 Hyderabad ₹27,090 ₹2,70,900 Chennai ₹27,290 ₹2,72,900 Advertisement

MUST READ | These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 16 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,220 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,265 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,422 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,460 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,200 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,200 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,422 Tanishq 22K 13,245 Tanishq 24K* 14,415

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Advertisement

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State