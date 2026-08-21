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Gold, silver prices today (August 21): Yellow metal tops ₹1.59 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.55 lakh. Check latest rates in major metros here

Gold, silver prices today (August 21): Yellow metal tops ₹1.59 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.55 lakh. Check latest rates in major metros here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.36% at ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 0.77% to ₹2.45 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 21): Yellow metal tops ₹1.59 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.55 lakh. Check latest rates in major metros hereMarket participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver prices saw a slight rise on August 21, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1,59,280 per 10 grams, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2,55,100 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.36% at ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 0.77% to ₹2.45 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,59,430 ₹1,46,160
Mumbai ₹1,59,280 ₹1,46,010
Bengaluru ₹1,59,280 ₹1,46,010
Kolkata ₹1,59,280 ₹1,46,010
Hyderabad ₹1,59,280 ₹1,46,010
Chennai ₹1,59,280 ₹1,46,010

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹25,510
₹2,55,100
Mumbai ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100
Bengaluru ₹25,510
₹2,55,100
Kolkata ₹25,510
₹2,55,100
Hyderabad ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Chennai ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100

MUST READ | Has India ever faced bankruptcy? How gold & reforms saved the economy during 1991 crisis

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 18 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,600 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹14,645 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,928 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹15,943 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,600
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,600
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,928
Tanishq 22K 14,645
Tanishq 24K* 15,943

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,600
Delhi 14,600
Gujarat 14,600
Karnataka 14,600
Kerala 14,600
Maharashtra 14,600
Odisha 14,600
Punjab 14,600
Tamil Nadu 14,600

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 9:50 AM IST
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