Gold, silver prices today (August 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,62,730 ₹1,49,169 Mumbai ₹1,63,150 ₹1,49,554 Bengaluru ₹1,63,210 ₹1,49,609 Kolkata ₹1,62,870 ₹1,49,298 Hyderabad ₹1,63,340 ₹1,49,728 Chennai ₹1,63,570 ₹1,49,939

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹24,547 ₹2,45,370 Mumbai ₹24,619 ₹2,46,190 Bengaluru ₹24,621 ₹2,46,210 Kolkata ₹24,569 ₹2,45,690 Hyderabad ₹24,641 ₹2,46,410 Chennai ₹24,693 ₹2,46,930

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 26 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹15,030 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹15,075 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,887 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 15,010 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 15,010 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 16,375 Tanishq 22K 15,055 Tanishq 24K* 16,424

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State