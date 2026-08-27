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Gold, silver prices today (August 27): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (August 27): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.56% at ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by 0.74% at around ₹2.41 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 27): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesMarket participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver prices remained largely on August 27, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1,63,740 per 10 grams, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2,59,900 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.56% at ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by 0.74% at around ₹2.41 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,63,890 ₹1,50,240
Mumbai ₹1,63,740 ₹1,50,090
Bengaluru ₹1,63,740 ₹1,50,090
Kolkata ₹1,63,740 ₹1,50,090
Hyderabad ₹1,63,740 ₹1,50,090
Chennai ₹1,63,740 ₹1,50,090

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹25,990
₹2,59,900
Mumbai ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Bengaluru ₹25,990
₹2,59,900
Kolkata ₹25,990
₹2,59,900
Hyderabad ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Chennai ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 26 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹15,030 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹15,055 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹16,375 per gram and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹16,445 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 15,010
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 15,010
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 16,375
Tanishq 22K 15,055
Tanishq 24K* 16,445

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 15,010
Delhi 15,010
Gujarat 15,010
Karnataka 15,010
Kerala 15,010
Maharashtra 15,010
Odisha 15,010
Punjab 15,010
Tamil Nadu 15,010

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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