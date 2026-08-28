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Gold, silver prices today (August 28): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (August 28): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.56% at ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by 0.74% at around ₹2.41 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 7:49 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 28): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesGold and silver prices for August 28: Check latest rates

Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged on August 28, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1,59,610 per 10 gm, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2,41,800 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.56% at ₹1.59 lakh per 10 gm, whereas silver futures rose by 0.74% at around ₹2.40 lakh per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,59,040 ₹1,45,787
Mumbai ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,043
Bengaluru ₹1,59,440 ₹1,46,153
Kolkata ₹1,59,110 ₹1,45,851
Hyderabad ₹1,59,570 ₹1,46,273
Chennai ₹1,59,780 ₹1,46,465

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹24,095
₹2,40,950
Mumbai ₹24,137 ₹2,41,370
Bengaluru ₹24,156
₹2,41,560
Kolkata ₹24,105
₹2,41,050
Hyderabad ₹24,175 ₹2,41,750
Chennai ₹24,207 ₹2,42,070

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on August 28, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,725 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,805 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹16,064 per gm, and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹16,151 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,725
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,725
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 16,064
Tanishq 22K 14,805
Tanishq 24K* 16,151

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,725
Delhi 14,725
Gujarat 14,725
Karnataka 14,725
Kerala 14,725
Maharashtra 14,725
Odisha 14,725
Punjab 14,725
Tamil Nadu 14,725

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 7:49 AM IST
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