Gold, silver prices today (August 28): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,59,040 ₹1,45,787 Mumbai ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,043 Bengaluru ₹1,59,440 ₹1,46,153 Kolkata ₹1,59,110 ₹1,45,851 Hyderabad ₹1,59,570 ₹1,46,273 Chennai ₹1,59,780 ₹1,46,465

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹24,095 ₹2,40,950 Mumbai ₹24,137 ₹2,41,370 Bengaluru ₹24,156 ₹2,41,560 Kolkata ₹24,105 ₹2,41,050 Hyderabad ₹24,175 ₹2,41,750 Chennai ₹24,207 ₹2,42,070

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on August 28, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,725 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,805 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹16,064 per gm, and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹16,151 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 14,725 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,725 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 16,064 Tanishq 22K 14,805 Tanishq 24K* 16,151

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State