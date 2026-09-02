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Gold, silver prices today (September 2): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (September 2): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.12% at ₹1,50,027 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures fell by 1.24% at around ₹2,26,694 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (September 2): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesMarket participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on September 2 as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices stood at ₹1,54,800 per 10 gm, whereas silver rates hit ₹2,49,900 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.12% at ₹1,50,027 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures fell by 1.24% at around ₹2,26,694 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,54,230 ₹1,41,390
Mumbai ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240
Bengaluru ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240
Kolkata ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240
Hyderabad ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240
Chennai ₹1,54,630 ₹1,41,740

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Mumbai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Bengaluru ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Kolkata ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Hyderabad ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Chennai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

MUST READ | Only 15% of India’s gold is monetised: Why gold loans could become a new consumption engine

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on August 31, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹14,385 per gm and ₹14,370 across major Indian states, respectively. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,295 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,676 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,595 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,385
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,370
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,595
Tanishq 22K 14,295
Tanishq 24K* 15,690

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,215
Delhi 14,215
Gujarat 14,215
Karnataka 14,215
Kerala 14,215
Maharashtra 14,215
Odisha 14,215
Punjab 14,215
Tamil Nadu 14,215

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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