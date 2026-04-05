Gold, silver rates today (April 5): Gold steady in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; silver remains near ₹2.33 lakh/kg

Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on Sunday, while silver rates reflected recent volatility following a sharp decline in futures markets, as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continued to influence commodity trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, gold closed flat on Friday at ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams, remaining about 17% below its record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams.

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Market participants said the metal could still post a weekly gain of around 2.2%, supported by recent US jobs data.

Silver, however, saw a significant correction in the previous session. Prices fell by ₹10,901, or 4.5%, to ₹2,32,600 per kg at the MCX close on Friday, reflecting broader market pressure amid continued uncertainty linked to the US-Iran conflict.

On Sunday, prices remained unchanged. In Delhi, gold was priced at ₹1,49,220 per 10 grams for 24 karat, ₹1,36,785 for 22 karat and ₹1,11,915 for 18 karat. Jaipur recorded slightly higher rates at ₹1,49,460 for 24 karat, ₹1,37,005 for 22 karat and ₹1,12,095 for 18 karat.

In Mumbai, gold stood at ₹1,49,480 for 24 karat, ₹1,37,023 for 22 karat and ₹1,12,110 for 18 karat. Kolkata prices were marginally lower at ₹1,49,280, ₹1,36,840 and ₹1,11,960 respectively across the three categories.

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Chennai reported the highest rates among major cities, with 24 karat gold at ₹1,49,920 per 10 grams, followed by ₹1,37,427 for 22 karat and ₹1,12,440 for 18 karat. Bengaluru saw prices at ₹1,49,600, ₹1,37,133 and ₹1,12,200, while Hyderabad recorded ₹1,49,720, ₹1,37,243 and ₹1,12,290 respectively.

Other cities showed similar pricing trends. Nashik and Pune both recorded ₹1,49,480 for 24 karat gold, while Rajkot reported ₹1,49,680. Variations in 22 karat and 18 karat rates across these cities remained within a narrow range.

Silver prices across cities remained close to Friday's closing levels despite the earlier drop. In Delhi, silver was priced at ₹2,325 per 10 grams, ₹23,252 per 100 grams and ₹2,32,520 per kg. Jaipur recorded ₹2,329 per 10 grams and ₹2,32,890 per kg, while Mumbai stood at ₹2,329 per 10 grams and ₹2,32,920 per kg.

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Kolkata reported ₹2,326 per 10 grams and ₹2,32,610 per kg. Chennai continued to show higher levels at ₹2,336 per 10 grams and ₹2,33,600 per kg. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nashik, Rajkot, and Pune showed similar pricing bands, with per kilogram rates ranging between ₹2,32,920 and ₹2,33,290.

Recent fluctuations in gold and silver prices have been linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil supply chains and triggered volatility in global and domestic equity markets.