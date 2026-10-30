Groww opens US stock investing to all: What it costs to buy Apple, NVIDIA and Tesla shares from India

Currency conversion and bank charges

Since US stocks are traded in dollars, Indian investors need to transfer money from their Indian bank accounts and convert rupees into US dollars before placing orders. The exchange rate applied during this conversion is an important factor in determining the actual investment amount.

Banks may levy foreign exchange conversion charges or apply a markup over the prevailing exchange rate. The applicable charges can vary depending on the bank, the transaction and the remittance arrangement. Investors should check the effective exchange rate rather than relying only on the quoted USD-INR rate.

Advertisement

MUST READ: JioBlackRock launches new global equity fund; minimum investment starts at $5,000

Bank remittance charges are another cost to consider. Depending on the bank and payment route, customers may incur transaction fees and other applicable charges while transferring funds overseas.

Groww currently supports online funding through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Brokerage, platform fees and taxes

Investors should also check whether brokerage, platform fees or other transaction-related charges apply to their US stock trades. The exact charges, if any, should be verified from Groww's latest fee schedule before placing an order.

Applicable taxes and levies can add to the transaction cost. GST may apply to taxable services and charges, while other statutory or regulatory charges may apply depending on the transaction structure.

Advertisement

Investors should distinguish between charges levied by the investment platform, those imposed by banks and taxes applicable under Indian regulations.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, said: "Many Indians today follow global companies, consume global products, and work in globally connected industries. They increasingly think about investing from a global perspective as well. US stocks, hence fit naturally into our broader vision of providing investors access to a wide range of wealth-building opportunities through a single platform."

ALSO READ: Nifty vs FD: What ₹1 crore invested at past market bottoms would be worth today

LRS limit and taxation

Overseas investments by Indian residents fall under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions.

Tax collected at source (TCS) may also apply to overseas remittances under the applicable income-tax provisions. Investors should check the prevailing thresholds and rates before transferring money.

Returns from US stocks are also subject to Indian taxation. Capital gains from selling foreign shares must be reported in India, while dividends may attract US withholding tax and applicable Indian tax. Investors may be eligible to claim foreign tax credit subject to prescribed conditions.

Advertisement

DO READ: Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

Currency fluctuations can affect returns

Currency movements are another important consideration. Even if a US stock appreciates in dollar terms, the investor's actual return in rupees will depend on the movement of the rupee against the dollar.

For instance, a strengthening rupee can reduce the value of dollar-denominated investments when converted back into Indian currency. Conversely, rupee depreciation can enhance returns.

Groww's US stock investing service is offered through Groww IFSC Private Limited, registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

For investors, access to global companies through a single app may simplify international investing. However, understanding currency conversion, remittance charges, taxation and market risks remains essential before committing money overseas.

ALSO READ: NRI investment in India gets a GIFT City route: What the Wealth Company’s new fund offers