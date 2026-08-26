HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank revised its FD rates effective August 19. Senior citizens can earn a maximum of 7.10% on deposits for three years and one day to less than four years and seven months.

The bank offers 6.75% for one year to less than 15 months, 6.85% for 15 months to less than 18 months and 6.95% across several tenures between 18 months and three years. Rates are 6.90% for deposits around the 55-month tenure and 6.65% for five years and one day to 10 years.

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Federal Bank FD rates

Federal Bank revised and increased its FD rates on August 17 and also introduced a new tenure. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20% for a 48-month deposit.

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The bank offers 6.75% for one year, 6.90% for more than one year to less than 15 months, and 7.15% for 15 months. Deposits above 24 months to less than 48 months earn 7%, while deposits beyond 48 months to 10 years offer 6.90%.

Revised FD Rates for Senior Citizens

Bank Highest Rate for Senior Citizens Tenure for Highest Rate 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years HDFC Bank 7.10% 3 years 1 day– 6.75% 6.95% 6.65%* 6.65% Federal Bank 7.20% 48 months 6.75% 7.00%* 6.90%* 6.90% Slice Small Finance Bank 7.75% 18 months 1 day–24 months 6.50%* 7.50% 7.25% 6.75% ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.50% 800 days 6.50% 6.50% 6.25% 6.25%

Slice SFB FD rates

Slice Small Finance Bank, formerly North East Small Finance Bank, revised its rates on August 19 after nearly 10 months. Senior citizens can earn a maximum 7.75% on deposits with a tenure of 18 months and one day to 24 months, with quarterly interest payouts.

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Rates stand at 7.25% for 12 months and one day to 18 months, 7.50% for more than two years to three years, and 7.25% for more than three years to five years.

ALSO READ: FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

ESAF SFB FD rates

ESAF SFB revised its FD rates on August 17, increasing its highest senior-citizen rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.50%. The highest rate is available on an 800-day deposit.

Senior citizens can earn 8.25% on deposits from two years to less than 799 days and from 801 days to less than three years. The rate is 8% for a 501-day deposit and 7.75% for one year and one day to 500 days.

These rates apply to callable FDs below ₹3 crore. Deposit insurance coverage is available under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme, subject to applicable limits and conditions.