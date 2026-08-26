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HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

HDFCBANK727.50(0.21%)

Four banks—HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice Small Finance Bank and ESAF SFB—revised their fixed deposit interest rates in the week ended August 22, 2026. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.50% on an FD with ESAF SFB, while the other three banks offer maximum rates of up to 7.75%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 5:15 AM IST
HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%The RBI will mandate uniform rates on similar bulk FDs booked the same day across a bank’s branches from October 1, 2026.

Four banks—HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice Small Finance Bank (SFB) and ESAF SFB—revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates during the week ended August 22, 2026. Among these lenders, ESAF SFB is offering the highest rate of 8.50% to senior citizens on a specific FD tenure.

The rate revisions come as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares to introduce uniform interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of similar amounts and tenures booked on the same day across a bank’s branches from October 1, 2026. The rule applies only to bulk deposits of more than ₹3 crore and does not change rates for regular retail FDs.

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HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank revised its FD rates effective August 19. Senior citizens can earn a maximum of 7.10% on deposits for three years and one day to less than four years and seven months.

The bank offers 6.75% for one year to less than 15 months, 6.85% for 15 months to less than 18 months and 6.95% across several tenures between 18 months and three years. Rates are 6.90% for deposits around the 55-month tenure and 6.65% for five years and one day to 10 years.

MUST READ: Child’s PPF account: Parents cannot deposit ₹1.5 lakh each — Know the combined limit

Federal Bank FD rates

Federal Bank revised and increased its FD rates on August 17 and also introduced a new tenure. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20% for a 48-month deposit.

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The bank offers 6.75% for one year, 6.90% for more than one year to less than 15 months, and 7.15% for 15 months. Deposits above 24 months to less than 48 months earn 7%, while deposits beyond 48 months to 10 years offer 6.90%.

Revised FD Rates for Senior Citizens

Bank Highest Rate for Senior Citizens Tenure for Highest Rate 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years
HDFC Bank 7.10% 3 years 1 day– 6.75% 6.95% 6.65%* 6.65%
Federal Bank 7.20% 48 months 6.75% 7.00%* 6.90%* 6.90%
Slice Small Finance Bank 7.75% 18 months 1 day–24 months 6.50%* 7.50% 7.25% 6.75%
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.50% 800 days 6.50% 6.50% 6.25% 6.25%

Slice SFB FD rates

Slice Small Finance Bank, formerly North East Small Finance Bank, revised its rates on August 19 after nearly 10 months. Senior citizens can earn a maximum 7.75% on deposits with a tenure of 18 months and one day to 24 months, with quarterly interest payouts.

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Rates stand at 7.25% for 12 months and one day to 18 months, 7.50% for more than two years to three years, and 7.25% for more than three years to five years.

ALSO READ: FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

ESAF SFB FD rates

ESAF SFB revised its FD rates on August 17, increasing its highest senior-citizen rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.50%. The highest rate is available on an 800-day deposit.

Senior citizens can earn 8.25% on deposits from two years to less than 799 days and from 801 days to less than three years. The rate is 8% for a 501-day deposit and 7.75% for one year and one day to 500 days.

These rates apply to callable FDs below ₹3 crore. Deposit insurance coverage is available under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme, subject to applicable limits and conditions.

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 5:15 AM IST
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