HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

HDFC Bank FD rates
HDFC Bank revised its FD rates effective August 19. Senior citizens can earn a maximum of 7.10% on deposits for three years and one day to less than four years and seven months.
The bank offers 6.75% for one year to less than 15 months, 6.85% for 15 months to less than 18 months and 6.95% across several tenures between 18 months and three years. Rates are 6.90% for deposits around the 55-month tenure and 6.65% for five years and one day to 10 years.
MUST READ: Child’s PPF account: Parents cannot deposit ₹1.5 lakh each — Know the combined limit
Federal Bank FD rates
Federal Bank revised and increased its FD rates on August 17 and also introduced a new tenure. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20% for a 48-month deposit.
The bank offers 6.75% for one year, 6.90% for more than one year to less than 15 months, and 7.15% for 15 months. Deposits above 24 months to less than 48 months earn 7%, while deposits beyond 48 months to 10 years offer 6.90%.
Revised FD Rates for Senior Citizens
|Bank
|Highest Rate for Senior Citizens
|Tenure for Highest Rate
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 Years
|HDFC Bank
|7.10%
|3 years 1 day–
|6.75%
|6.95%
|6.65%*
|6.65%
|Federal Bank
|7.20%
|48 months
|6.75%
|7.00%*
|6.90%*
|6.90%
|Slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|18 months 1 day–24 months
|6.50%*
|7.50%
|7.25%
|6.75%
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.50%
|800 days
|6.50%
|6.50%
|6.25%
|6.25%
Slice SFB FD rates
Slice Small Finance Bank, formerly North East Small Finance Bank, revised its rates on August 19 after nearly 10 months. Senior citizens can earn a maximum 7.75% on deposits with a tenure of 18 months and one day to 24 months, with quarterly interest payouts.
Rates stand at 7.25% for 12 months and one day to 18 months, 7.50% for more than two years to three years, and 7.25% for more than three years to five years.
ALSO READ: FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?
ESAF SFB FD rates
ESAF SFB revised its FD rates on August 17, increasing its highest senior-citizen rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.50%. The highest rate is available on an 800-day deposit.
Senior citizens can earn 8.25% on deposits from two years to less than 799 days and from 801 days to less than three years. The rate is 8% for a 501-day deposit and 7.75% for one year and one day to 500 days.
These rates apply to callable FDs below ₹3 crore. Deposit insurance coverage is available under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme, subject to applicable limits and conditions.