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Home loan fee at ₹999, personal loans at 9.99%: Axis Bank launches festive offers on loans, biz banking, credit card

Home loan fee at ₹999, personal loans at 9.99%: Axis Bank launches festive offers on loans, biz banking, credit card

Axis Bank is offering instant disbursement within 30 minutes for two-wheeler loans, special interest rates starting at 10.75% for superbikes, and a 0.5% pricing discount for electric vehicles.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Home loan fee at ₹999, personal loans at 9.99%: Axis Bank launches festive offers on loans, biz banking, credit cardAxis Bank's festive offers on loans and credit cards

Axis Bank has launched festive offers on its retail lending, business banking and credit card products. Personal loans start at an interest rate of 9.99% per annum, home loan login fees begin at ₹999, and credit card purchases and EMIs come with discounts of up to 20%.

The offers include home, personal, car, two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, education loans, and secured working capital products.

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For homebuyers, the bank offers a festive home loan login fee starting at ₹999 plus GST, along with benefits such as a waiver of 12 EMIs and faster principal repayment. Personal loans have interest rates starting at 9.99% per annum, with processing fees from ₹999.

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Car loan customers can avail instant disbursement within 30 minutes, a 50% discount on processing fees, and interest rates 10 basis points lower on select electric vehicle models. Financing is available for up to 100% of a vehicle's on-road price, with loan tenures up to eight years and a waiver of foreclosure charges after 24 months.

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Two-wheeler loans offer instant disbursement within 30 minutes, special interest rates starting at 10.75% for superbikes, and a 0.5% pricing discount for electric vehicles. Commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans have a processing fee of ₹5,999 and a waiver of foreclosure charges.

“Festive spending is increasingly shaped by considered choices, whether it is buying a home, upgrading a vehicle, meeting personal needs or investing in a business. Our festive propositions bring together competitive financing solutions across retail and business banking, helping customers make the most of opportunities that matter to them,” said Munish Sharda, Executive Director at Axis Bank.

Domestic education loans start at an interest rate of 7.25%, with processing fees starting at zero. Eligible customers seeking international education loans will receive a 0.25% discount on applicable rack rates.

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Small business customers can avail a flat 50% waiver on login fees for secured working capital products, including cash credit, overdraft and term loans. This offer is valid until December 31, 2026, with standard processing fees continuing to apply.

Axis Bank is also offering more than 200 deals to eligible credit cardholders across categories such as e-commerce, electronics, mobiles, travel, lifestyle and home furnishings. Discounts and EMI benefits of up to 20% are available on purchases and EMIs, with participating brands including Amazon, LG, Samsung, MakeMyTrip, Air India, vivo and OPPO.

Arnika Dixit, Group Head – Cards, Payments and Wealth Management, Axis Bank, said, “Customers increasingly look for their cards to deliver value that is relevant to how and where they spend. During the festive period, as spending extends across different needs and occasions, relevance, choice and flexibility become even more important.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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