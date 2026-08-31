Income Tax deadlines in September 2026: TDS, advance tax and audit reports to track

September 7: TDS and TCS payment deadline

Taxpayers must deposit TDS or TCS collected during August 2026 with the Central Government by September 7.

For TDS/TCS collected by government authorities, the amount must be paid to the Central Government on the same day without producing an Income Tax challan.

September 7 is also the deadline for uploading declarations received in Form No. 127 from buyers during August under the Income Tax Rules, 2026.

September 14: TDS certificate deadline

By September 14, taxpayers must issue Form No. 132 relating to tax deducted at source during July 2026.

Taxpayers should ensure that the relevant TDS documentation is issued within the prescribed timeline to avoid compliance-related issues.

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September 15: Second advance tax instalment

September 15 is an important deadline for taxpayers liable to pay advance tax. The date marks the deadline for payment of the second instalment of advance tax for Tax Year 2026-27.

The same date is also the last day for submitting Form 1 for August 2026 under the Income Tax Rules, 2026. The statement is issued by a stock exchange for transactions where client codes were modified after being registered in its system.

Government offices also need to submit Form No. 137 by September 15 where TDS/TCS relating to August 2026 has been paid without producing a challan.

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September 30: Audit and tax compliance deadlines

September 30 brings another set of important compliance requirements. Taxpayers must submit the challan-cum-statement in Form No. 141 for tax deducted under Section 393 during August 2026.

The date is also relevant for taxpayers required to furnish an audit report under Section 44AB for Assessment Year 2026-27, where the taxpayer is a corporate or non-corporate assessee whose income-tax return is due by October 31, 2026.

In addition, trusts, funds, hospitals, universities and educational or medical institutions covered by the requirements must submit their audit reports using Form 10B or Form 10BB.

Keeping track of these September deadlines can help taxpayers complete their tax payments, statements and documentation on time and avoid unnecessary penalties or compliance complications.

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