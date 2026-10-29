India vs US, Hong Kong, Japan: Are equity taxes making Indian markets less attractive to foreign investors?

How does India compare with other markets?

India’s equity taxation combines capital gains tax with securities transaction tax (STT). Listed equity investments held for more than a year attract LTCG tax of 12.5%, while short-term gains are taxed at 20%, subject to applicable provisions. STT is also levied on specified transactions.

According to Jefferies’ comparison of capital gains taxation for foreign investors, equity gains are exempt in the US, Hong Kong and Japan, although exceptions and eligibility conditions apply. Hong Kong levies STT of 0.1% on both buyers and sellers, while the report lists zero STT for the US and Japan.

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China exempts gains on some shares while taxing others at 10%. Taiwan exempts equity gains but levies STT of 0.3% on sellers, according to the comparison. South Korea’s tax treatment includes 11% of sales proceeds or 22% of net gains, alongside STT of 0.2% on sellers.

These differences highlight why investors compare not just capital gains tax rates but also transaction costs. However, headline rates alone do not establish which market offers the lowest overall tax burden, as the treatment varies by investor category, security and applicable rules.

Why are foreign investor flows in focus?

Foreign investors have been persistent sellers of Indian equities. Jefferies data show that FPIs withdrew $21 billion in FY26, followed by another $16.5 billion in FY27 up to October 23, 2026.

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Total equity-market-related foreign exits, including FPIs, foreign promoters and foreign private equity investors, reached $110 billion between April 2025 and the period covered by the report.

Jefferies also found that India’s weight in the portfolios of 70 large emerging-market funds, with combined assets under management of $380 billion, was 0.3 percentage points below the benchmark as of June 2026. This compared with an average overweight position of 2.2 percentage points over the preceding decade.

While taxation is one factor in investment decisions, these figures do not establish that higher taxes alone caused the outflows. Market valuations, earnings prospects, currency movements and global investment conditions also influence foreign allocations.

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Could an equity tax cut improve India’s appeal?

Jefferies outlined three possible options: an across-the-board reduction in LTCG and short-term capital gains (STCG) rates, an FPI-specific LTCG cut, or calculating foreign investors’ gains in US dollar terms to provide some indexation benefit.

The brokerage said improved FPI sentiment following an equity tax reduction could support equity inflows and the rupee. However, the government would need to weigh these potential benefits against the revenue implications.

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Equity LTCG collections stood at ₹1.3 lakh crore in FY25. Meanwhile, STT collections were running at an annualised rate of around ₹85,000 crore in FY27, according to Jefferies. Together, equity LTCG tax and STT accounted for 8% of direct tax revenue and 5% of gross tax revenue in FY25.

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Will lower taxes make Indian markets more competitive?

A reduction could improve post-tax returns for eligible investors and make India’s tax framework more competitive with selected emerging and developed markets. But the impact on foreign flows would depend on the size of the reduction and broader market conditions.

The government is also balancing the treatment of equity investments against other asset classes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in October that the debate around LTCG, STT and taxation across asset classes was healthy, according to the Jefferies report.

Ultimately, taxation is one component of India’s investment proposition. A more competitive tax regime may support sentiment, but sustained foreign inflows will also depend on valuations, earnings growth, market depth and the rupee’s outlook.

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