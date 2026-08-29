ITR filing deadline August 31: Who has to file by Monday, and who gets more time?

Who needs to file by August 31?

The August 31 deadline primarily applies to taxpayers earning income from a business or profession where a tax audit is not mandatory. This could include eligible freelancers, consultants, self-employed professionals and small business owners.

Taxpayers using the presumptive taxation scheme may also fall within this category, depending on their eligibility and filing requirements. However, simply having professional or business income does not automatically mean that August 31 is the applicable deadline. Taxpayers should first determine whether their accounts are subject to audit and which ITR form they are required to use.

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What happens if you miss August 31?

An eligible non-audit taxpayer who misses the August 31 deadline can file a belated return by December 31, 2026, subject to applicable conditions and late-filing consequences.

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A late filing fee can apply under Section 234F. Taxpayers with total income above Rs 5 lakh may have to pay Rs 5,000, while the fee can be Rs 1,000 for those whose total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

If additional tax remains payable, interest may also be charged for the delay. However, missing the August 31 deadline does not automatically mean losing an eligible tax refund. A taxpayer can still claim the refund by filing the return within the permitted belated-return period. The return must also be verified for the refund to be processed.

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Who gets more time?

Taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited generally have an ITR filing deadline of October 31, 2026. This category can include companies, partnership firms and other taxpayers covered by compulsory tax-audit provisions.

The Tax Audit Report must be furnished earlier, with September 30, 2026 being the applicable deadline.

A further deadline of November 30, 2026 applies to taxpayers required to furnish a report under Section 92E, which covers specified transfer-pricing obligations involving international transactions and certain domestic transactions.

Check before filing

Taxpayers should not choose their deadline solely on the basis of their ITR form. They should verify their income sources, audit status, applicable tax provisions and the information reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS.

Keeping PAN, Aadhaar, bank statements and other tax documents ready can also help avoid errors and last-minute filing problems.

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