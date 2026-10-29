KYC fraud: SBI told to pay ₹50,000 to advocate who lost ₹35,010 despite blocking his card

President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and members Ashwani Kumar Mehta and Harpreet Kaur Charya heard the complaint on October 14. The commission found that a ₹35,000 transaction was recorded at 7.40 pm on September 8, 2021, after the customer had blocked his debit card and disabled UPI services.

How the KYC fraud unfolded

The advocate maintained a savings account with SBI’s Tis Hazari Court branch. He told the commission that on September 8, 2021, he received a message claiming his KYC had expired, followed by a call from the same number.

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According to his complaint, the caller asked him to download an application from the Play Store, enter the required details and pay ₹10 to update his KYC. Believing the claim, he downloaded the app and made the payment.

He subsequently received an OTP for a ₹35,000 transaction. The advocate said he had not authorised the payment and did not share the OTP. He immediately uninstalled the application, disconnected his internet service and contacted SBI’s toll-free helpline.

He alleged that he was informed that ₹10 and ₹35,000 had been debited from his account. He said he promptly requested the bank to stop the payment, reported the transactions and blocked his debit card and UPI services.

Although bank officials initially assured him that the money would be refunded, SBI rejected his claim in January 2022. The bank maintained that both transactions had been authenticated through an OTP and argued that the customer had downloaded a third-party application himself. The advocate then approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

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‘Bank should have stopped transaction’

The commission said that once SBI had been informed about the unauthorised transaction, it was the bank’s responsibility to stop it. It noted that the ₹35,000 transaction took place after the customer had blocked his debit card and disabled UPI services.

The order stated that customers who share payment credentials may bear losses until they report an unauthorised transaction. However, in this case, the commission found no evidence that the complainant had shared his OTP or other payment credentials.

It also observed that downloading a fraudulent application, by itself, does not establish negligence on the customer’s part. The commission further noted that SBI had failed to resolve the complaint within the prescribed 90-day period.

Accordingly, it directed SBI to refund ₹35,010 for the two unauthorised transactions and pay ₹15,000 as compensation, including litigation expenses.

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What customers should know

The ruling highlights the importance of promptly reporting unauthorised transactions to a bank. Customers should never share OTPs or banking credentials and should immediately block affected payment instruments and raise a formal complaint if they suspect fraud.

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For assistance with consumer grievances, individuals can contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. The complaint process and available remedies may depend on the circumstances of each case.