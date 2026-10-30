LIC Jeevan Anand: The numbers behind a 25-year policy

According to Jha, the policyholder purchased LIC New Jeevan Anand with a basic sum assured of ₹5 lakh, a policy term of 25 years and an annual premium of ₹21,400.

Over the entire premium-paying period, the policyholder paid ₹5.35 lakh. At maturity, the payout comprised the basic sum assured of ₹5 lakh and accumulated bonuses of approximately ₹6.5 lakh, taking the total maturity amount to around ₹11.5 lakh.

While the maturity payout is more than twice the total premiums paid, Jha's analysis suggests that the annualised return was approximately 5.47%.

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The distinction matters because the policyholder paid premiums over several years rather than investing the entire ₹5.35 lakh upfront. The timing of each payment and the final payout determines the actual return.

Why the maturity amount can be misleading

Jha cautioned against judging an insurance policy solely by its projected maturity benefit. LIC New Jeevan Anand is a participating, non-linked life insurance and savings plan that combines life cover with bonuses declared by the insurer.

🚨 Millions of Indians have bought LIC Jeevan Anand on the advice of agents. But here's the question nobody asks: How much return are you actually earning? You pay premiums for 20–25 years. But does the final payout justify locking in your money for so long?🤔🤔 Let's calculate the real returns and find out whether LIC Jeevan Anand is worth it. 🧵👇 — Nikhil Jha (@NIKHILLJHA) October 29, 2026

The maturity benefit includes the basic sum assured, vested simple reversionary bonuses and a final additional bonus, if declared and applicable. While the basic sum assured is specified in the policy, bonuses are subject to LIC's declarations and policy conditions.

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Jha's analysis also highlighted the policy's life insurance component. Under the plan's terms, a death benefit linked to the basic sum assured remains payable even after maturity, making it different from policies whose cover ends when the policy term concludes.

However, Jha argued that the life cover may be inadequate for people with substantial financial responsibilities, including home loans, dependent children and household expenses.

Should investors choose term insurance and mutual funds instead?

Jha suggested comparing traditional insurance policies with an alternative strategy: purchasing a pure term insurance plan and investing the remaining amount through mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Such a comparison should consider the cost of adequate life cover, investment returns, market risk, taxation and the timing of cash flows. Mutual fund returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed.

His central message is that policyholders should calculate the XIRR using every premium paid and benefit received on its actual date. This provides a more meaningful assessment of returns than simply comparing total premiums with the maturity amount.

Before buying or surrendering a policy, investors should review its benefits, surrender value and remaining premiums. Jha's example illustrates why understanding both insurance protection and investment returns is essential to making an informed financial decision.