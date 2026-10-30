Market timing or time in the market? Seven-year S&P 500 data offers an expensive lesson

Why investors struggle to return

One of the biggest challenges for investors who move into cash during a market downturn is deciding when to return. While exiting may appear prudent when valuations look stretched or economic uncertainty rises, re-entering the market is often more difficult. Investors may wait for valuations to become attractive, only to find that markets have already recovered substantially.

This is particularly significant because some of the strongest gains in equity markets often occur during recovery phases following sharp declines. Investors who miss these sessions can materially reduce their long-term returns.

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Missing the recovery days also means losing the opportunity to compound those gains over subsequent years.

7 years ago, many serious investors warned that the market was in a bubble. Since October 2019, $100,000 in the S&P 500 has grown to about $287,000. The same amount held in cash would be about $121,000. https://t.co/g9yFRAtXbw — Tamal Bandyopadhyay (@TamalBandyo) October 30, 2026

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Buffett's case for staying invested

The lesson is consistent with the investment philosophy advocated by legendary investor Warren Buffett. Despite building his fortune through identifying individual undervalued companies, Buffett has repeatedly recommended low-cost S&P 500 index funds for ordinary investors rather than attempting to replicate his stock-picking strategy. Such funds provide exposure to a broad basket of leading companies, allowing investors to participate in the growth of the overall economy.

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How much of a cushion have equities built?

The chart also illustrates the cushion long-term equity investors may accumulate. Even if the S&P 500 were to decline 30% from the level shown, the original $100,000 investment would still be worth approximately $201,000. A 50% decline would bring its value to around $143,000, still higher than the $121,000 accumulated in Treasury bills.

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Why asset allocation still matters

However, this does not mean investors should ignore valuations or remain invested in equities regardless of their financial circumstances. Market corrections can be sharp, and equity exposure should reflect an investor's risk appetite, investment horizon and liquidity requirements.

Rather than attempting to predict every market top and bottom, investors can consider maintaining a diversified asset allocation and periodically rebalancing their portfolios. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) can also help investors spread purchases across different market conditions.

The broader lesson is that identifying an expensive market is not the same as knowing when it will correct. For long-term investors, discipline, diversification and remaining invested through volatility may prove more valuable than repeatedly trying to get the timing right.

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