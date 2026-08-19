NPS, annuities and mutual funds: How should investors build a retirement income strategy?

Sabyasachi Sarkar, MD & CEO, Go Digit Life Insurance, said investors should not necessarily view growth-oriented investments and pension products as competing choices.

“Because growth assets and annuities solve two different problems, investors shouldn't choose between them, but should sequence them smartly,” Sarkar said.

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Mutual Funds

During their working years, investors generally have a longer investment horizon and can therefore allocate a significant portion of their retirement portfolio to growth-oriented assets such as equities and equity mutual funds.

These investments can help generate long-term returns and potentially outpace inflation, which is important because retirement may last for two or three decades. However, the same market exposure can become a risk when investors start withdrawing money from their corpus.

“A sudden economic downturn or global crisis right when you need to draw down funds can drastically shrink your portfolio, risking severe loss of capital if you lack a guaranteed safety net or a diversified allocation,” Sarkar said.

This makes the timing of market falls particularly important for retirees. A portfolio that suffers a major correction just as withdrawals begin may have less capital available to recover, potentially affecting the sustainability of retirement income.

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NPS route

The National Pension System offers another route by combining market-linked accumulation with a defined retirement-income framework. Under the NPS structure cited by Sarkar, subscribers at age 60 can withdraw up to 60% of their accumulated corpus as a lump sum, while at least 40% has to be used to purchase an annuity from an approved life insurer.

This structure is intended to ensure that retirees do not exhaust their entire retirement corpus immediately and retain a source of regular income.

Sarkar said such structured frameworks can help bridge the gap between wealth accumulation and income distribution.

For investors, this means NPS can serve both as a retirement accumulation vehicle and as a mechanism that encourages the conversion of part of the retirement corpus into an income stream.

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Annuities option

Annuities play a different role from mutual funds. Rather than primarily targeting capital appreciation, they can provide a regular income for life in exchange for a lump-sum investment or premiums, depending on the product structure.

A fixed annuity can provide a predictable payout that is not directly dependent on market movements. This can be particularly relevant for essential expenses such as housing, food, healthcare and other recurring costs.

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“Annuities solve this by acting as an economic shock absorber. They protect your core capital and deliver a fixed, predictable paycheck regardless of market downturns,” Sarkar said.

Investors approaching retirement can therefore consider shifting a portion of their accumulated wealth into an annuity while retaining some exposure to growth assets for longer-term needs.

Immediate or deferred annuity?

The choice of annuity can also depend on when an investor needs the income. An immediate annuity is designed for people who have already retired or require income soon after investing a lump sum.

A deferred annuity, meanwhile, can be considered by investors who are still several years away from retirement. It allows income to begin after a predetermined deferment period.

Sarkar also pointed to the emergence of variable annuities, which seek to combine guaranteed pension features with the potential for market-linked growth.

“For those with a higher risk tolerance, a variable annuity combines a foundational payout with the opportunity for market-linked growth,” he said.

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Building a retirement plan

The key takeaway for investors is that retirement planning needs to distinguish between building wealth and generating income. Mutual funds and equities can help create the retirement corpus, while NPS provides a structured framework for retirement accumulation and annuity purchase. Annuities, meanwhile, can convert a portion of accumulated wealth into predictable income.

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Sarkar recommends changing the portfolio strategy as retirement approaches. “Early on, heavy exposure to growth assets builds your retirement nest egg. As you near retirement, converting a portion of those funds into a fixed annuity secures your baseline lifestyle,” he said.

Investors can therefore think of retirement planning in stages rather than relying on a single financial product. Growth assets can be used to build purchasing power during the accumulation phase, while guaranteed-income products can protect essential expenses during retirement.

The objective is not necessarily to eliminate market exposure after retirement. Instead, the focus should be on ensuring that day-to-day living expenses are not entirely dependent on market performance. A combination of growth investments, structured retirement products and guaranteed income can help investors balance longevity risk, inflation and market volatility as they move from earning a salary to depending on their accumulated wealth.