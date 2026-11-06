NSE's new gold trading platform clocks ₹23.34 crore turnover on Day 1: How can investors participate?

According to Augmont, the EGR segment witnessed active two-way trading, with approximately 1.60 lakh units changing hands by 4:25 PM on Friday. The company reported that trading represented approximately 6 kg of gold, although the stated unit size indicates a higher equivalent quantity.

Prices remained within a narrow intraday range of ₹1,450.50 to ₹1,460, while bid-ask spreads ranged between ₹0.50 and ₹1, indicating continuous buying and selling quotations during the opening session.

What are Electronic Gold Receipts?

Electronic Gold Receipts are exchange-traded instruments backed by physical gold stored in SEBI-regulated vaults.

Each EGR represents 100 milligrams of physical gold, allowing investors to gain exposure to gold without immediately purchasing or storing coins, bars or jewellery.

Investors can buy and sell EGRs through demat accounts, while retaining the option to convert their holdings into physical gold under the applicable regulatory framework.

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Unlike traditional jewellery purchases, EGRs provide an exchange-based mechanism for trading standardised gold.

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How can investors participate?

Investors seeking to trade EGRs need access to a demat account and a trading account with a broker offering the NSE EGR segment.

Once the segment is enabled, investors can place buy or sell orders through the exchange, subject to broker requirements and applicable trading rules.

The segment follows a T+1 settlement cycle, meaning transactions are settled on the next business day.

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The underlying physical gold remains in regulated vaults, while investors hold electronic receipts representing their gold entitlement.

However, investors should verify brokerage charges, vaulting costs, redemption conditions and applicable taxes before participating.

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What Augmont said

Ketan Kothari, Whole-time Director, Augmont Enterprises Limited, said the launch represents an important milestone for India's gold market.

"The commencement of EGR trading marks the transition of our collaboration with NSE from building the underlying infrastructure to enabling a live, exchange-traded gold market. The day-one trading activity, continuous two-way quotations and orderly price discovery are important initial milestones for a new market segment," Kothari said.

Augmont supports the creation, vaulting and redemption of EGRs through its refining and physical gold infrastructure.

What does this mean for gold investors?

The launch provides investors with another route to access physical gold through a regulated exchange.

EGRs could appeal to investors seeking transparent pricing, demat-based holdings and potential physical redemption.

However, their attractiveness will depend on sustained liquidity, transaction costs and ease of redemption.

While the ₹23.34-crore opening-day turnover indicates initial participation, longer-term trading activity will determine whether EGRs emerge as a widely adopted alternative to traditional gold investments.

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